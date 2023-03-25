KEY POINTS Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth released a joint statement announcing that they are divorcing

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The Oscar-winning actress and her talent agent husband announced the "difficult" news via a joint statement Friday.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement posted on the "Legally Blonde" star's Instagram page read. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

An anonymous source told Page Six that the decision was amicable and that there was no drama behind the split. The pair reportedly decided to end their marriage because there was no longer any spark between them.

"There's no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don't really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore," the source said, adding that there was "zero spark and zero romance left" between Witherspoon and Toth by the end of their union.

"She's also become so much more powerful than she was when they married and has expanded her areas of interest in so many ways," the tipster continued.

People also quoted an unnamed insider as saying that Witherspoon and Toth "really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision."

"They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone," the source added.

A second unnamed source told Page Six that the actress and the agent have not yet filed for divorce and that the exes "will keep working together."

In 2012, Witherspoon shared with Elle how she met the talent scout at a house party. According to her, he rescued her from a "really drunk guy."

"Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone,'" the 46-year-old actress shared. "Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

Witherspoon and Toth got married on March 26, 2011, at her ranch in Ojai, California. They welcomed one son, Tennessee, 10.

Witherspoon is also a mom to Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. The exes divorced in 2008.