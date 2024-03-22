Republican Representative Mike Gallagher has declared his intention to step down from Congress next month, further narrowing the House Republican majority. Gallagher, who had previously announced his decision not to seek reelection, revealed that his departure will be effective April 19, significantly impacting the delicate balance of power within the House of Representatives.

With Gallagher's exit, House Republicans will face a dwindling majority, holding a mere one-vote edge over their Democratic counterparts, with 217 Republicans and 213 Democrats. The congressman cited his pride in his legislative accomplishments, particularly his leadership roles on critical committees such as Armed Services and Intelligence, as well as his tenure as chair of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Gallagher's departure comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding his earlier decision not to seek reelection, which coincided with his pivotal vote against the first attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

While no explicit reason was provided for his early resignation, Gallagher attributed his decision to conversations with his family and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve his constituents in Northeast Wisconsin.

As per Wisconsin state law, Gallagher's vacated seat will not prompt a separate special election but will instead be filled through the regular state primary and general election process. This development marks Gallagher as the fifth House Republican to resign prematurely from the 118th Congress, contributing to the evolving landscape of congressional representation.

