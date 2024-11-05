Republican Loses North Carolina Governor Race After Being Accused of Calling Himself 'Black Nazi' on Porn Site
Republican candidate Mark Robinson is accused of calling himself a "Black Nazi."
Republicans are projected to loose North Carolina's gubernatorial race after Republican candidate Mark Robinson faced a lot of controversy for past comments allegedly calling himself a "Black Nazi."
Democrat Josh Stein is expected to win the race over Lt. Gov. Robinson, as reported by Fox News.
Robinson is accused of calling himself a "Black Nazi" after comments were allegedly discovered on a porn website, as reported by CNN in September. The report also claimed that Robinson viewed transgender pornography, and made explicit comments on the porn site "Nude Africa."
The username of the account said to belong to Robinson was also allegedly used by the lieutenant governor on other websites, such as YouTube and Pinterest, according to the CNN report.
Robinson has denied the allegations.
Donald Trump previously endorsed Robinson at a March rally, calling him "Martin Luther King on steroids." However, when asked by a reporter about Robinson at an event in October, Trump replied, "I'm not familiar with the race. I haven't seen it."
This is an ongoing story.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
