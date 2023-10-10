House Representatives of the Republican Party will meet late Tuesday afternoon to hear the pitches of their candidates for job of Speaker of the House.

So far, only representatives Jim Jordan, of Ohio, and Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, entered the race to replace Kevin McCarthy, who last week became the first speaker to be removed from the post.

The meeting will be closed doors. The conference plans to have a secret-ballot vote Wednesday morning to pick a nominee before submitting the name to the House floor.

The challenge is to choose a name that will have full support from GOP representatives. The nominee will need at least 217 votes of the 221 House Republicans to be confirmed speaker, assuming that all 212 Democrats will support their leader Hakeem Jeffries. It's unclear when the vote on the floor will occur.

Trump Support

Jordan, who chairs the House's Judiciary committee, gained the support of former President Donald Trump. In the letter announcing his plan to run, he highlighted his work against crime and what he called "open-border policies" of the Biden administration.

Scalise, the majority leader in the House, is gaining some positive reactions from center-right Republicans. In his candidacy announcement letter, he focused on the need for the conference to be united.

McCarthy was ousted on Oct. 3 after facing a rebellion within his own party. Representative Matt Gaetz, of Florida, filed a motion to remove McCarthy because the former speaker reached a bipartisan agreement to temporarily avoid a government shutdown. Gaetz and a group of other far-right House Republicans were pushing for more cuts in government spending.

New Rules

One of the topics discussed by Republicans is the elimination of the rule that allows any member of the conference to request the removal of their leader. That rule was adopted in January, when it took 5 days and 15 votes on the floor for McCarthy to be confirmed speaker. A group of about 20 Republicans repeatedly voted against him until some of his demands were met.

Although McCarthy has said in interviews that he isn't running again for the speaker job, he continues to act as one. He spoke to reporters Monday about his plan to defend Israel against the Hamas attacks. McCarthy spoke from a podium normally used by the speaker.

Whoever is elected speaker of the House will have to face the immediate tasks of dealing with a potential U.S. aid to Israel and coming up with a legislation to keep the government running. The stopgap measure that prevented a government shutdown expires on Nov. 17.