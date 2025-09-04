SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The cost of attending Illinois' public universities has climbed sharply over the past 16 years, raising concerns about affordability and access for students and families.

Average tuition and fees at the state's 12 public universities increased by 66% between 2009 and 2025, according to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. That amounts to a jump of about $6,000, from $9,410 in 2009 to $15,439 this year.

The increase has far outpaced inflation, with 11 of the 12 universities raising costs faster than the national inflation rate. Only the University of Illinois–Chicago kept tuition growth below that threshold.

Analysts say the sharp increases stem from several factors: falling enrollment, a funding formula critics call inequitable, rising pension obligations and expanding administrative costs.

Illinois' public universities have about 16,500 fewer students today than in 2009. With fewer students paying tuition, schools rely more heavily on those who remain. In fiscal year 2021, tuition and fees covered 64% of university revenue, compared with 28% two decades earlier.

Illinois now ranks sixth-highest in the nation for average in-state tuition and fees, according to state data.

"The increases in higher rate costs are really taking a toll, especially for middle class and low-income families," Jim Applegate, former executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education, told Illinois Policy. He added that higher education credentials remain essential for career advancement but are becoming harder for many families to afford.

Illinois spends more per full-time student than any other state, yet higher education advocates argue the money is not distributed fairly. They have called for a data-driven funding model to replace the current approach.

Without reforms, experts warn that Illinois students will continue to shoulder rising costs as universities seek to balance their budgets.

Originally published on University Herald