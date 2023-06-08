KEY POINTS RM will attend the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA at Yeouido Hangang Park

The one-day outdoor event is packed with activities for fans

The special program will be live-streamed on Weverse Live and TikTok

The 10th anniversary of global superstars BTS is a momentous occasion for both the group and their loyal fanbase. In celebration of this significant milestone, RM, the leader of the K-Pop group, will be gracing BTS FESTA 2023 with his presence, engaging directly with fans at the ARMY Lounge.

BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @Yeouido, a one-day outdoor event, will be held on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park, Seoul, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. KST. The day will be packed with different events, programs and exhibitions that true ARMYs will surely enjoy.

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m KST, RM will be on site for "It's 5 PM, and This is Kim Namjun" -- a special program where he will be communicating with fans in person. It promises to be an extraordinary experience for fans.

"Be part of the special event where RM, the leader of BTS, will communicate with fans onsite at the ARMY Lounge," a notice published on Weverse explained.

Organizers of the event are also asking ARMYs to write their personal stories relating to BTS -- how the boys impacted their lives. Chosen stories will be read by Kim Namjoon, himself.

"Anything from a time you felt moved while having fun rooting for BTS, a 'special' or a 'unique' reason for becoming a fan of BTS, a message to the members of BTS in celebration of their 10th anniversary," the Weverse notice read.

Fans who are unable to attend the event in person need not worry, as it will also be live-streamed via BTS Live Screens across Yeouido Hangang Park and on Weverse Live and TikTok for online viewers.

Livestream on Weverse 🎉🎉🎉 with Namjoon and Jungkook doing narration during the fireworks show 😀💜💜 pic.twitter.com/grmlgDyBMA — myfriendscallmet (@tlovesorchids) June 8, 2023

FESTA attendees can also explore the many exhibition and experiential programs available on the day.

"10 Years of BTS" is a journey down memory lane, where fans can relive the group's milestones through their discographies, awards and trophies earned over the past decade.

Outfits worn during the "RUN BTS" performance at the "BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN" concert will also be showcased. The "10th FESTA Monument" and the "BTS Family Portraits" will be available for those seeking captivating photo opportunities.

The "Family Portraits," a beloved tradition at every BTS FESTA, will be displayed in a dedicated Photo Zone, enabling fans to capture photos with the boys. Other attractions include the interactive game event and a Temporary Tattoo Booth.

The festivities don't end there! To cap the whole-day festival, a BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show will ignite the night sky with a breathtaking display of fireworks accompanied by music from BTS and Jungkook's narration.

From 8:30 p.m to 9:00 p.m. KST, fans will have the chance to reminisce about their journey with BTS over the past ten years while eagerly anticipating the moments they will share in the future. Just like the in-person event, the fireworks show will be streamed online through the same platforms.

As the day of the celebration approaches, the organizers remind the attendees to prioritize safety by following the guidelines to manage potential risks and emergencies.