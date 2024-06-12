Rockridge Little School, located in the vibrant Oakland community of Rockridge, is a thriving educational institution for young minds. Unlike traditional preschools, Rockridge Little School takes a unique approach, blending various educational philosophies with founder Holly Gold's extensive background in social work. Melding elements of Montessori, Reggio Emilia, Waldorf, and other theories into a cohesive philosophy focuses on intentionality, autonomy, and community-building.

At the heart of this preschool is believing in doing things with intention and holding true to core beliefs. This philosophy permeates every aspect of the school's methodology, from the mixed-age classrooms to the psychologically informed environment structure that fosters organic learning. Upon entering the school, one is greeted with the sight of children freely moving about, engaging in activities that captivate their curiosity. "The parents were a little hesitant at first with this kind of setting. But after observing the outcome, they were really surprised and impressed," shares Holly.

The mixed-age classroom setting is intentional, allowing children to interact with peers of varying ages (2 to 5-year-old kids) and fostering a sense of community and collaboration. There is a separate toddler area for the little ones under 2. Here, children have the freedom to explore indoors and outdoors, moving between activities guided by an intentional schedule that balances free play with structured learning.

Communication and teamwork are paramount at Rockridge Little School, where staff members are valued and respected. Teachers are encouraged to bring their interests and strengths into the classroom, enriching the learning experience for both themselves and the children. The founder shares an incident, "We had a teacher who lived in Africa for a while, and she came in one day wearing the whole African outfit. And you just knew that was the day she had crossed over to the next level of teaching. When you share your culture and your interests, just the way you would do with a best friend or your child, you share a part of yourself." This culture of respect extends to the children as well, with projects and activities designed to cater to their individual interests and abilities.

Central to their methodology is the concept of organic learning, where children are encouraged to explore and discover at their own pace. The writing table, positioned at the center of the classroom, serves as a touchstone for learning, inviting children of all ages to engage in creative expression. Through interactions with peers and teachers, children naturally progress from scribbling to writing without the pressure of formal instruction. The founder, expressing the reason behind this, shares, "This intentional setup encourages natural learning, allowing children to develop literacy skills at their own pace." From train tables to block areas, from playdough to structured projects, every corner of Rockridge Little School is designed to inspire children to learn through play, investigation, and discovery.

In addition to free play and organic learning, Rockridge Little School offers formal projects that delve deeper into specific topics or interests. These projects allow for critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration, preparing children to be innovative thinkers.

Beyond academic enrichment, Rockridge Little School places a strong emphasis on community engagement and environmental stewardship. Children are given opportunities to contribute to their community through acts of kindness and giving, instilling values of empathy and connection from a young age. Parents are also welcomed as partners in their children's education, with open invitations to participate by sharing their own interests and talents.

Founded in 2005, Rockridge Little School reflects Holly's passion for advocating, nourishing, and collaborating with children and families. Drawing from her experience in the nonprofit sector and her belief in the power of intentional education, Holly has certainly created a nurturing environment where children can progress emotionally, socially, and academically. Her mission is to extend this beyond her own schools through a philosophy that all kids have the potential to flourish in the right environments.

With a commitment to creating a nurturing environment where every child feels valued and cherished, this preschool is shaping the future of education worldwide, one young mind at a time.

