The 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony was held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday. While "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won nearly all the awards at the ceremony, actor Brendan Fraser won the best lead actor award against "Elvis" star Austin Butler.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

While star-studded movies like "Babylon" were nominated alongside "The Banshees of Inisherin," "The Fabelmans" and "Women Talking" in this category, it was "Everything Everywhere All at Once" that took the award home.

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh won the best female actor award for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" against Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser turned out to be the winner for his performance in "The Whale" despite actors like Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Adam Sandler and Bill Nighy being nominated in the same category.

Supporting Role

While actress Jamie Lee Curtis won the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, actor Ke Huy Quan won the Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Both of them won the award for their performances in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." In fact, Quan became the first Asian male actor to win SAG Award.

Life Achievement Award

During the event, actress Sally Field received the Life Achievement Award. While Butler was seen helping the 76-year-old actress walk up the stage, Andrew Garfield presented the award.

Best Drama Series

"The White Lotus" won the award against "Severance," "Ozark," "The Crown" and "Better Call Saul."

Best Actor in a Drama Series

While actress Jennifer Coolidge won the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award for "The White Lotus," Jason Bateman took the trophy for his performance in "Ozark."

Comedy Series Ensemble

"Abbott Elementary" took the Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series award home against "Barry," "Only Murders in the Building," "Hacks" and "The Bear."

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart won the Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series for "Hacks," and Jeremy Allen White took the Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series award home for "The Bear."

Best Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain won the Best Female Actor for "George & Tammy" and Sam Elliott received the Best Male Actor for "1883."

Best Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

"Stranger Things" received the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series award against "House of the Dragon," "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," "The Boys" and "Andor."

Best Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Movies like "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Batman," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "The Woman King" were nominated in this category. However, it was "Top Gun: Maverick" that won the award.

The show had no host but it had star-studded celebrities to present the awards.