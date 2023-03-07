KEY POINTS Sarah Ferguson said she and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, have been there for each other

Sarah Ferguson opened up about her ex-husband and disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

Ferguson appeared on "Good Morning America" to promote her new novel, "A Most Intriguing Lady," on the day of its release. She talked about Queen Elizabeth's death and King Charles III's coronation before the conversation turned to her ex-husband, the Duke of York.

"You've been divorced for many, many years, and yet you've been Andrew's rock," correspondent Juju Chang said before asking the Duchess of York, "What's it been like watching him go through this withering public scrutiny?"

"So sad, so sad," Ferguson replied, according to People. "We've been there for each other — you know, when I've gone through really bad times in the past, Andrew's always been there."

She continued, "He is exceptionally kind, and he is a very, seriously good grandfather. He's very steadfast for the girl. We are women that also have had to see the demise of a very strong man, and that has been really difficult to see."

Prince Andrew and Ferguson tied the knot in 1986, and Queen Elizabeth gifted them the Duke and Duchess of York title upon their marriage. They welcomed two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, before they split in 1992 and divorce in 1996, according to People.

Despite being divorced for nearly 30 years, the exes have remained close and even live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

During the interview, Chang noted in a voiceover that Ferguson said the scandals involving her ex-husband brought her closer to the late monarch.

"We were his bookends during the last three years, and she really was my idol. Really was my legend," Ferguson said of her relationship with Her Majesty, who passed away in September.

Ferguson also said that she is "authentic Sarah now." She admitted that she's more fearless in speaking her mind at 63.

"I feel liberated, and I don't know whether it's the queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I'm gonna offend somebody... I'm really truly authentic Sarah now," she said.

Ferguson previously said during the Henley Literary Festival in October that she wouldn't do anything without the Queen's approval.

"It's been all my life that I've known the boss, and there's no one like her," Ferguson said at the festival, according to The Telegraph. "I wouldn't do anything unless the boss gave me her blessing though, and still to this day, I think about that."