A special needs middle-schooler with an emotional disability was allegedly attacked by other students at a Delaware school.

In a post shared Wednesday on Facebook, the 13-year-old girl's mother, Lori Kaczmarczyk said her daughter, who was recently moved to Stanton Middle School in Wilmington, was attacked inside an eighth-grade classroom on Feb. 8.

The attack was caught on video, Kaczmarczyk said but did not share it on social media. The young girl suffered a minor concussion from the beating and sustained bruises on her neck, the mother added. Physical trauma aside, the girl's cell phone was stolen as well, NBC10 reported.

"I want to make everyone aware of an incident that recently happened at Stanton Middle School in RED CLAY SCHOOL DISTRICT. We all know there's a huge problem in this country with bullying and school safety, as well as teen suicide," Kaczmarczyk wrote in the Facebook post. "My daughter and her friend were recently jumped in a classroom by a group of unauthorized students entering the room, and both sustained injuries."

Along with the post, the woman also shared screenshots of the alleged suspects writing threats on the whiteboard in the victim's classroom. She also posted screenshots of messages sent via direct message on Instagram by the suspects asking the victim to steer clear or face consequences.

One of the messages read, "the minute I see u I'm slap tf outta ya white a--."

The photos included a screenshot of an Instagram Story, shared by one of the accused students, which showed the students standing over the victim and pulling her hair while she was on the ground, with the caption, "made er piss on herself."

Another screenshot had three people posing with their faces covered, and the caption mentioned the name of the victim and further read, "jawn pissed herself."

"It's not funny. Someone could really get hurt," Kaczmarczyk told the outlet. "I realize kids are going to get in fights. They are going to get in arguments. But we have to protect them better than this," she added.

The outlet spoke to police and confirmed that a 13-year-old girl will be charged with simple assault and aggravated assault in connection with the attack on the special needs student.

According to Kaczmarczyk, the student who is being charged and the others who attacked her daughter were not supposed to be in that classroom at the time of the assault. It was not immediately clear if the other students involved in the attack will be charged.

The mother of the second victim in this incident, a 14-year-old student who was trying to help, called out the teachers over their ignorance.

"I think it's disgusting. I think that there's no accountability from the staff or the teachers," the mother, Sara Harms told the outlet. Harms and Kaczmarczyk said the fight started over a boy and claimed their daughters had informed school staff four times about being threatened before the actual beating took place, which the parents say is a result of inaction.

"Our kids are not safe at school. CALL ALL OF YOUR POLITICIANS, CALL THE MEDIA, AND MAKE THIS STOP. OUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE NOT SAFE. I HAVE VIDEOS THAT ARE TOO HURTFUL TO POST," Kaczmarczyk wrote toward the end of her Facebook post.

The outlet's request for comment from Red Clay School District went unanswered.