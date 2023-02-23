KEY POINTS Selena Gomez made the announcement via TikTok Live Thursday

Gomez said she is "taking a second" from social media because "this is a little silly"

The "Rare" singer's social media break came after she reacted to TikTok videos of Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez is stepping away from social media once again.

The "Rare" hitmaker, 30, made the announcement via TikTok Live Thursday, shortly after she reacted to a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber seemingly dissing Gomez's best friend Taylor Swift.

"I'm very happy. I'm so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier," the "Wolves" singer said in the video obtained by Pop Crave. "I'm good. I love who I am, I don't care. I'm big, I'm not, I don't care. I love who I am."

She continued, "I'm gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. I'm 30, I'm too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

Gomez has taken breaks from social media several times over the past years, but she had been active on Instagram and TikTok in recent weeks.

Her latest social media break came after she responded to a clip that recently resurfaced on TikTok showing Bieber gagging upon hearing Swift's name.

The video, posted by @duckcopycat0, showed the 26-year-old model cohosting "Drop the Mic" when Method Man seemingly references Swift's 2017 album, "Reputation."

"[Celebrities will perform] a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's last album," the 51-year-old rapper said in the clip.

Upon hearing the "All Too Well" singer's name, the Rhode Skin founder opened her mouth and gestured her pointer finger toward the center of it. She then shrugged her shoulders and continued looking straight-faced into the camera.

"THISS is real Hailey 'Bieber' mean girl // matona [Spanish for 'bully'] / A Bully," the TikToker wrote on the video Wednesday, adding snake emojis in the caption.

Gomez defended Swift in the comments section of the video Thursday. In a screenshot obtained by Page Six, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer commented, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

It's unclear when the episode aired, but Bieber cohosted "Drop the Mic" from October 2017 to March 2019. In the clip, she wasn't wearing the engagement ring her now-husband Justin Bieber gave her in July 2018, so the scene was likely filmed early on in the competition show's three-season run, Page Six added.

Earlier this month, Gomez also responded to a TikTok video that some fans believed was an attack on the "Same Old Love" singer, who was body-shamed in January after posing for paparazzi in a bathing suit while enjoying a vacation on a boat.

In the video, Hailey mouthed the words to a viral audio clip that stated, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right."

Hailey quickly deleted the post, but TikTok user @ellenacuario reposted it. Fans were quick to speculate it had something to do with Gomez.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star, who dated Justin on and off for eight years before he married Hailey, seemed to agree with the theory that the model may have been shading her, commenting on @ellenacuario's video, "It's OK! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x."