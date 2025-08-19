Renew Health and Wellness, a preventive and aesthetic wellness clinic, is celebrating 15 years of helping adults navigate age-related changes with a whole-person approach. Founded in 2010, the company's mission is to provide individualized bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT). It pairs this with complementary services in weight management, sexual wellness, and aesthetics, so patients can align how they feel with how they look inside and out.

"Fifteen years in, what matters most to me is how far our patients and team have come together," says founder Don Cameron. "We started by addressing a specific need and grew into a comprehensive program built on careful protocols, education, and collaboration with medical providers. This milestone reflects continuous learning and the trust our clients place in us."

Cameron opened the first clinic after his own introduction to BHRT by a physician. That personal experience led him to launch Renew Health and Wellness with a focus on women in perimenopause and menopause and men with age-related hormone changes. As demand grew, the company expanded thoughtfully, adding locations and services to meet patient requests while keeping care tailored and medically supervised. Today, Renew Health and Wellness operates four clinics across Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee and continues to be founder-led and practitioner-driven.

Its care model begins with consultation, lab work, and a review of medical history by licensed clinicians, followed by ongoing monitoring to fine-tune therapy. BHRT is offered using delivery options that include subcutaneous pellets and other formulations determined by the patient's provider.

"Every patient's needs are different, which is why we focus on informed decision-making and close coordination with primary care and specialists," states Cameron. "We encourage patients to explore trusted resources on hormone therapy and talk through options with their clinicians. It's all about making confident, well-supported choices."

As the patient community broadened, Renew Health and Wellness added services that complement hormone care. Its 90-day, medically monitored Clean Start weight-management program focuses on structured nutrition, accountability, and behavioral coaching aimed at improving metabolic habits over time.

The company also introduced sexual wellness options for women and men, including low-intensity shockwave approaches, platelet-rich plasma procedures, and therapies for erectile dysfunction. These are delivered with discretion and follow-up.

To help patients align their external appearance with their internal well-being, Renew Health and Wellness expanded into aesthetics. It now offers neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and a range of skin revitalization and tightening treatments. These include facials, chemical peels, microneedling, and advanced laser platforms such as Motus AY and Viora.

Patients receive personalized guidance on which treatments best suit their goals and medical histories. For general background on menopause and the risks and benefits of hormone therapy, trusted sources offer accessible summaries to support patient education.

From its earliest days, Renew Health and Wellness sought to fill a gap for adults managing symptoms associated with hormonal change while wanting integrated support for energy, sleep, intimacy, skin quality, and healthy weight. Over the years, the clinic has collected patient stories that describe improvements in daily comfort and confidence.

As Renew Health and Wellness marks its 15th year, the organization remains focused on measured growth, evidence-informed guidance, and personalized care that respects each patient's goals. It plans to expand through partnerships with physicians and established med spa owners who want to introduce BHRT within a structured, practitioner-led model.

The company also intends to provide protocol training, ongoing clinical support, and joint-venture options so partners can add medically supervised hormone and wellness services alongside existing offerings. This approach allows Renew Health and Wellness to scale access while maintaining standards and data-driven oversight.