Family law is often associated with bitterness, broken trust, and courtroom battles. But at Sasso Guerrero & Henderlite (SGH), a premier family law firm in Northeast Florida, the mission has always been different: to place the human element at the center of family law and change the way clients understand the process.

Founded by Molly Sasso, Christie Guerrero, and Jay Henderlite, each a Florida Bar Board Certified Marital & Family Law Expert, SGH stands apart in a crowded legal landscape. But ask the partners what truly defines SGH, and they won't start with their credentials. They'll start with family. "We are family lawyers, but we also have families," says Henderlite. "We know exactly what's at stake and how indescribably priceless it is."

The firm's beginnings trace back to two separate practices with similar ambitions. Sasso and Guerrero were running their own firm, while Henderlite partnered with a lawyer nearing retirement. The three realized they were working toward the same vision: a law firm that delivered not just superior legal expertise, but a premium client experience rooted in empathy.

"From the start, we wanted to be known as the best at what we do. Yes, sharp on the law, but also a place where clients felt understood," Henderlite recalls. "Family law is not just about statutes and evidence. It's about human beings going through deeply personal transitions. We wanted to build a firm that recognized that."

That recognition came from lived experience. Each founding partner has faced personal challenges and emerged with deeper insight into resilience, loss, and change. This perspective allows them to meet clients not just as attorneys, but as guides who understand the fear, anger, and grief that often accompany family disputes.

Over time, SGH's approach evolved into something larger: a deliberate effort to rebrand divorce itself. Where traditional narratives paint divorce as failure or finality, the SHG team sees something else entirely: a new beginning.

"Roughly half of us will go through divorce," he notes. "So it must be true that it's not the end of everything. It's a change, a transition. And if handled well, it can be an opportunity for growth."

In practice, this means helping clients shift their mindset from retribution to resolution. When individuals first meet with a divorce lawyer, emotions often run high. Anger, fear, and a desire for vengeance can dominate. But the legal system, Henderlite explains, doesn't reward those emotions. "There are no punitive damages in family law. The court is there to divide assets, determine custody, and resolve disputes, not to deliver emotional justice."

This realization has become a cornerstone of SGH's work: aligning expectations, reframing the process, and guiding clients toward healthier outcomes. "If you look at a client's anger as anger, it pushes you to recoil," Henderlite explains. "But if you see it as fear, you can empathize, guide, and support them in a more constructive way."

The firm's commitment to reshaping the narrative around family law has also found expression beyond its offices. Earlier this year, Henderlite launched a podcast dedicated to exploring divorce from fresh perspectives, legal, emotional, and cultural. The goal, much like the firm's mission, is to break down stigmas and provide clarity for people navigating uncertain terrain.

"We've all been sold the idea of 'happily ever after,'" Henderlite says. "But marriage is hard because life is hard. People grow at different rates, children bring another layer, and circumstances change. A relationship ending doesn't mean your life is ending. It means you're moving into another chapter."

Today, Sasso Guerrero & Henderlite represent the top tier of family law in the region. They handle a wide range of matters, from divorce and adoption to LGBTQ+ family issues and assisted reproductive technology law, always with the same guiding principle: families are worth fighting for, but dignity and perspective matter just as much as legal strategy.

By combining unmatched expertise with a distinctly human approach, SGH is not just advocating for clients; they're leading a quiet revolution in how family law is practiced and perceived.

"Whenever we go through hard things, the point is to grow, to learn who you are, and to live a better life on the other side," Henderlite reflects. "That's what we want for our clients. To walk away not just with a legal outcome, but with the confidence to live the next part of their lives fully."