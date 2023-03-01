KEY POINTS Shakira said there is a "place in hell" for women who don't support other women

The "Waka Waka" singer admitted that she used to be emotionally dependent on men

Shakira said she now feels "complete" because she depends on herself

Shakira said there's a "place in hell" for women who don't support other women — as she continues to publicly slam her ex Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer's comments during a new interview with journalist Enrique Acevedo on the Mexican network N+ have raised eyebrows, with outlets such as TMZ and Entertainment Tonight suggesting that she appeared to be hitting out at Martí.

Shakira, 46, made the comment while discussing how most of the support she received following her breakup with the soccer star came from women.

"I have realized that women are at a key moment for society. We are at a point where the support that we can receive from each other is very relevant, it is very important," she said in Spanish, as translated by CNN.

Shakira then paraphrased a quote from the late former U.S. secretary of state Madeleine Albright, adding: "She has a phrase that I love, which says 'there is a place in hell reserved for those women who do not support others.' And I completely agree."

Shakira broke up with Piqué in June 2022 after 12 years together. The Spanish retired soccer player, 36, was accused of cheating on the singer with his current 23-year-old girlfriend, with whom he recently became Instagram official.

While her ex moved on with Marti, the "Waka Waka" hitmaker told Acevedo that she is focused on being the best version of herself.

"I think I also bought that story that a woman needs a man to complete herself," she said. "I have also found that I have always been quite emotionally dependent on men, I must confess. I have been in love with love and I think that somehow I have managed to underhand this 'cartoon' from another perspective and feel that I am enough for myself today."

Shakira added that she has "come out stronger" after facing "the attacks of life" and has learned to express her "pain" through her music.

"Now I feel complete because I feel that I depend on myself and that I also have two children that depend on me, so I have to be stronger than a lioness," explained the Colombian singer, who shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7, with Piqué.

Shakira said she has also accepted the fact that some things in life don't turn out the way people want them to.

"I also had that dream of having a family in which the children had a father and a mother under the same roof. Not all dreams in life come true, but life finds a way to make it up to you in some way," she added.

Since her split from Piqué, Shakira has released three songs where she seemingly addresses the end of their relationship.

In a recent collaboration with fellow Colombian star Karol G titled "TQG," they sing about watching a former partner move on and the ways in which they've emerged stronger from the relationship.

In January, Shakira also released a track with Argentine producer Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53," in which she sings, "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."