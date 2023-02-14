KEY POINTS Shakira uploaded a video of her mopping her kitchen while lip-syncing to SZA's "Kill Bill"

Some fans expressed support for the singer and found her video hilarious

The post came as Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué opened up about his relationship with new girlfriend Clara Chia

Shakira did it again.

On Tuesday, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer seemingly shaded her ex Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti in a TikTok video, which she also shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Shakira sports an all-black outfit and towering black heels as she mops her kitchen while lip-syncing to SZA's "Kill Bill."

She mouthed the lyrics, "I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone / I did it all for love."

Her Valentine's Day post received mixed responses from fans and social media users both on TikTok and Instagram, with some showing support for the singer and others expressing concern.

"Just do it, girl. I'll cover for you," one person commented on TikTok.

"Love how we're normalizing telling it like it is!" another wrote.

"The music [and] the lyrics [are] very 'clear,'" a third user wrote on Instagram, along with clapping hands and laughing emojis.

But one fan commented, "The lyrics are very specific, and the truth is I think this has already reached a level where it should stop... I LOVE HER, but I think something is wrong here!!!"

But others pointed out that Shakira's post was meant to be funny and should not be taken seriously.

"[It's just] a little humor! Don't take the song too personally!" one user wrote, defending the "Waka Waka" hitmaker.

"You guys definitely are not getting her sense of humor! Did you guys hear the lyrics of the song? Shak, you're hilarious," another commented.

Shakira and Piqué parted ways in June 2022 after 12 years together. The former couple shares sons Milan, 10 and Sasha, 8.

Two weeks ago, the retired soccer star went Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

Pique recently broke his silence on his relationship with Marti, 23, while discussing his wardrobe in an interview with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos.

"The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me," the athlete said, Us Weekly reported. "I'm a puppet."