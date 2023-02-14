Sharon Stone mourned the death of her younger brother Patrick Stone, who was 57.

The 64-year-old actress shared a video message Monday via Instagram, revealing that her brother died due to a heart attack on Sunday.

"Hello everybody. This message is to confirm that yes, we did lose my bother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday," she said in the video. "Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost last year at 11 months old."

Patrick's 11-month-old son named River died in August 2021 due to organ failure. Sharon went on to share that her brother is survived by his wife, Tasha and two kids.

"Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences," she added. "Yes, we've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have. And we do greatly understand that the loss is ours here on Earth."

While the actress thanked everyone for their love and support, she requested everyone to continue to be "kind."

Several celebrities shared their condolences in the comments section.

Marvel star Jeremy Renner wrote, "Bless you" while actor John Travolta commented, "Dearest Sharon, I'm so sorry for your loss. I do understand very well what you're going through. With love -JT."

Sharon Osbourne, Hilary Swank and Lisa Rinna also shared their condolences.

The grieving actress also shared two photos featuring her brother in a separate post on Instagram the same day. The first photo shows the brother and sister duo standing together while the second one shows Patrick lying on the bed.

Patrick's wife first announced the tragic news on Sunday, revealing that Patrick died at 3:30 a.m.

"My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest," she wrote on social media, TMZ reported. "Patrick went to be with our sweet River ... I don't know what else to say, he was my world."

She continued, "I'm not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don't want to, but I will of course. I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I."