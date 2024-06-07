Temperatures across the Southwest United States have soared into the dreaded three-digit range, surpassing 110 degrees Fahrenheit. This intense heat wave has left residents from Southeast California to Arizona scrambling to find ways to cope with the extreme conditions. The region experienced the first heat wave of the year, with temperatures expected to remain high for at least another day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat alert for nearly half of Arizona and Nevada, despite summer officially beginning near the end of June. In Las Vegas, the heat alert has been extended through Saturday.

In Phoenix, the NWS described the heat conditions as "dangerously hot." Temperatures reached 113°F, surpassing the previous record high of 111°F set in 2016.

The Associated Press reported no immediate deaths or injuries due to the extreme heat. However, during a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Phoenix, fire officials noted that 11 people were hospitalized by late afternoon after suffering from heat exhaustion.

Las Vegas set a new temperature record of 111°F on Thursday, according to the Clark County Fire Department. They also reported responding to 12 heat-exposure-related calls, nine of which resulted in hospitalizations.

Death Valley National Park recorded the highest temperature, reaching 122°F. This surpassed the previous record of 121°F set in 1996. Other areas in Arizona, California, and Nevada also broke temperature records, according to NBC News.

The heat arrived earlier than expected, even affecting higher elevation areas typically cooler by several degrees. For example, Reno, which normally has a temperature of 81°F at this time of year, saw temperatures rise to 98°F.

The NWS is forecasting a mild cooling in the region, though temperatures are expected to decrease by only a few degrees.