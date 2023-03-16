St. Patrick's Day may be about beer, shamrocks, corned beef and cabbage for most people, but some may also be in the mood to enjoy a good laugh this year. Thankfully, there are plenty of jokes and riddles that can be shared with both kids and adults for St. Patrick's Day.

Here are 21 jokes that are sure to make everyone let out a good chuckle. These one-liners and riddles are collected from Country Living, Reader's Digest and The Pioneer Woman.

1. Q: What does a leprechaun eat for lunch?

A: A ba-larney Sandwich

2. Q: What do you call a fake Irish stone?

A: A shamrock!

3. Q: What would St. Patrick order to drink at a restaurant?

A: Green Tea

4. Q: What do you call a frog that jumped into a pot of gold?

A: A leap-rechaun

5. Q: Where can you always find a shamrock?

A: In the dictionary

6. Q: Why was the Irishman Late?

A: His car brogue down

7. Q: What's green and sings?

A: Elvis Parsley

8. Q: What do you call a nomad with a lucky charm?

A: A four-leave rover

9. Q: What did the Irishman say to his lass after she broke up with him?

A: "I'm already clover it!"

10. Q: What's a leprechaun's favorite fast-food order?

A: A small fry!

11. Q: How do Irish cooks keep their tools organized?

A: They have an Irish whisk-key

12. Q: What's an Irish baby's favorite song?

A: "Patty Cake"

13. Q: What do you call a leprechaun prank?

A: A saint pat-trick

14. Q: What's an Irish child's favorite toy?

A: A Cabbage Patch Kid!

15. Q: Why do leprechauns bow when the weather's bad?

A: To make a rain-bow

16. Q: What do Irishmen say when you tell them Bono is your favorite singer?

A: You too?

17. Q: What happens when you call a leprechaun short?

A: He gets O'ffended

18. Q: What do you get when two leprechauns have a conversation?

A: A lot of small talk

19. Q: Why do Irish bread bakers use baking soda?

A: It's faster than Dublin the dough with yeast

20. Q: How does an Irish person tell you a dance party is upstairs?

A: They say, "The jig is up."

21. Q: What's the leprechaun community's answer to Comic-Con?

A: Lepre-Con