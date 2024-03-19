Former President Donald Trump has launched yet another legal battle against the media, this time targeting ABC News and its anchor, George Stephanopoulos, for defamation. The lawsuit, filed late Monday in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, accuses Stephanopoulos of making false statements during an interview with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace regarding Trump's alleged involvement in a rape case.

The contentious interview, which aired on "This Week," saw Stephanopoulos repeatedly assert that Trump had been "raped" writer E. Jean Carroll, referencing a civil case in which Carroll accused Trump of sexual abuse. Stephanopoulos pressed Mace on her continued support for Trump despite the jury's verdict against him, leading to a heated exchange.

Mace defended her endorsement of Trump, arguing that the jury's decision was limited to a civil case and did not constitute a criminal conviction. However, Stephanopoulos persisted in his line of questioning, prompting Mace to respond, "I live with shame. And you're asking me a question about my political choices trying to shame me as a rape victim."

While a Manhattan federal jury did find Trump liable for battery in Carroll's case, the jury did not explicitly conclude that he had raped her. Nonetheless, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the case, stated that the claim of rape was "substantially true" based on the evidence presented.

In a 20-page legal filing, Trump's lawyer, Alejandro Brito, alleged that Stephanopoulos made the false statements "with actual malice or a reckless disregard for the truth." The lawsuit asserts that these statements were widely disseminated to third parties and reiterated multiple times. Brito emphasized, "Contrary to Stephanopoulos's claims, the jury unequivocally determined that Plaintiff did not commit rape. Despite this, George Stephanopoulos knowingly misrepresented the jury's findings."

In May, a New York jury ordered Trump to pay $5 million in damages to Carroll for sexual abuse and defamation. Subsequently, a separate jury awarded Carroll an additional $83.3 million in damages, which Trump has appealed.

This lawsuit adds to Trump's history of legal disputes with the media. In a notable case, Trump was recently ordered to pay $392,000 in attorney fees to The New York Times for a failed defamation lawsuit against the newspaper.

Trump's legal action against ABC News comes amid ongoing scrutiny of his interactions with the media and his efforts to shape public perception. While ABC News declined to comment on the lawsuit, representatives for George Stephanopoulos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.