Stewart Ginn is expanding his platform with the announcement of The Broker of Food podcast, set to launch later this year. The podcast will run alongside his already highly anticipated cookbook, Stewart Ginn Broker of Food: 100 Recipes for Health & the Palate, providing readers and listeners with complementary experiences of food, travel, and personal connection.

"This podcast is about going deeper," Stewart explains. "The book gives you the recipes, the framework, and the philosophy, but the podcast allows me to share the stories behind them, the people, the cultures, and the lessons I learned on the road."

The Broker of Food podcast will highlight the real-life adventures that inspired his cookbook, drawing on Stewart's years of travel across Asia. The show will weave together personal anecdotes, culinary insights, and broader reflections on food as both sustenance and connection.

"We got so used to quick and easy ways of cooking that the health aspect has been neglected," Stewart says. "By making small changes and being mindful of what goes into our bodies, we can make a long-lasting difference. The book gives people that guide, but the podcast gives the voice, the laughs, and sometimes the mishaps behind the meals."

Stewart's book, expected in spring 2025, is already generating buzz for redefining how Asian cooking can be both authentic and health-conscious. Featuring dishes from crispy coconut prawns to Shanghai scallion oil noodles, the book emphasizes balance, wellness, and mindful preparation. But for Stewart, the recipes are only half the story.

"Every single recipe transports you into the heart of Asia," he shares. "But behind each recipe is a story of being on the streets of Thailand, or sitting in a small kitchen in Laos. The podcast lets me bring those moments alive in ways the page can't."

The podcast will also emphasize Stewart's unique position as both a financial advisor and a culinary storyteller, blending his experience as a stockbroker with his passion for food. "People hear 'stock' and think of Wall Street," Stewart says. "But stock is also what you build a soup on, chicken stock, beef stock, vegetable stock. I like playing with that idea, because at the end of the day, it's about building something solid, whether in food or in life."

This blend of professional expertise and culinary passion gives the project a distinctive voice. Stewart is not only bridging the gap between cultures but also between industries, offering a multidimensional perspective on how food shapes identity, family, and community.

According to Stewart, the podcast format allows for a more personal level of connection. He says, "When I'm in the kitchen with my kids, I see how food becomes more than a meal. It becomes a memory, a tradition, a teaching moment. That's the heart of what I want to capture in the podcast."

Listeners can expect conversations that expand beyond food to include lifestyle, travel, and the broader philosophy of living well. From discussing the health impacts of refined cooking oils to telling stories about sharing bowls of pho with strangers, Stewart intends the podcast to resonate with anyone seeking more authenticity in their relationship with food.

The project also reflects a deeper mission. Stewart hopes to use his platform to counter unhealthy cultural norms around food. "We have let convenience replace quality," he notes. "But if Asia has taught me anything, it's that flavor and health don't have to be a tradeoff. You can have both."

The Broker of Food podcast is scheduled to release its first season later in 2025, with episodes available on all major streaming platforms. The show will feature guest chefs, food enthusiasts, and some of Stewart's closest friends, each episode spotlighting not only recipes but also the human connections that make them meaningful.

Stewart says, "Food is the stock of life. It's what sustains us, yes, but more importantly, it's what brings us together. With this podcast, I want to remind people that every dish has a story, and every story has the power to connect us."