Just weeks after nearly 1,700 pounds of butter were recalled due to fecal bacteria contamination, the FDA is considering a plan to scale back its routine food safety inspections and shift oversight responsibilities to state and local authorities.

On March 26, Cabot Creamery issued a voluntary recall of 189 cases—roughly 1,701 pounds—of its Extra Creamy Sea-Salted Premium Butter due to elevated levels of coliform bacteria, commonly associated with fecal contamination, FOX News reported.

Though the company reported that 99.5% of the contaminated butter was recovered before reaching consumers and no illnesses were reported, the incident raised concerns about quality control and federal oversight. The butter, distributed in Vermont and six other states, was recalled under a Class III label—the FDA's lowest threat level.

On Friday, the FDA announced it was developing plans to end most of its routine food inspections, a responsibility it has historically held for monitoring large portions of the national food supply. These inspections, which help identify violations before they lead to outbreaks, would be largely delegated to state agencies—many of which already perform such duties under FDA contracts.

The agency says the change would allow it to focus resources on higher-priority and foreign inspections, though the move has not been finalized and may require congressional approval.

While FDA leadership insists routine oversight will continue through state partnerships, critics and consumer advocates have expressed concern over the potential for weakened food safety enforcement. Some fear the shift could strain under-resourced state programs and increase the risk of foodborne illness, especially in states without existing inspection contracts.

Meanwhile, internal FDA staffing cuts and restructuring have fueled skepticism about the agency's capacity to uphold food safety standards in the face of ongoing reorganizational efforts.

Originally published on Latin Times