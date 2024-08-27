Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is releasing a single-dose version of its weight loss drug Zepbound for patients who don't have insurance coverage.

The company says the single-dose vials are 50% less expensive than the list price of all other incretin (GLP-1) medicines for obesity.

The vials come in 2.5 and 5 mg single doses. A four-week supply of the 2.5 mg Zepbound single-dose vial is $399 ($99.75 per vial), and a four-week supply of the 5 mg dose is $549 ($137.25 per vial).

"In a clinical study, the 5 mg maintenance dose helped patients achieve an average of 15% weight loss after 72 weeks of treatment and has been a powerful tool for millions of people with obesity looking to lose weight and keep it off," said Patrik Jonsson, president of Lilly USA.

The vials will be sold through Lilly's online pharmacy and require a prescription. Patients will also be able to buy supplies like syringes and needles at the same time.

"People living with obesity have long been denied access to the essential treatment and care needed to manage this serious chronic disease," said James Zervos, chief operating officer, Obesity Action Coalition. "Expanding coverage and affordability of treatments is vital to people living with obesity."