KEY POINTS Donald Trump was indicted on charges related to alleged hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election

Trump allegedly had a sexual encounter with the adult film star in 2006 while married to Melania Trump

Daniels has an estimated net worth of $1 million

Stormy Daniels, the ex-porn star former President Donald Trump is accused of paying $130,000 in hush money to avoid a scandal ahead of the 2016 presidential election, has built a considerable fortune from her work in the adult entertainment industry.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, currently has an estimated net worth of $1 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

The now-44-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, whose pseudonym came from the name Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx gave to his daughter Storm and her preference for Jack Daniel's whiskey, earned most of her fortune from her work in the entertainment industry, mostly starring in adult films.

In 2002, she landed her first lead role in "Heat" — a pornographic film produced by Wicked Pictures that led to her signing an exclusive contract with the studio. Daniels went on to star in more than 180 adult films before retiring as a porn actress.

Daniels began her career as an adult film director in 2004 at the California-based pornographic movie studio. She helmed over 90 films from 2004 until 2018 and even earned 14 nominations at the Adult Video News Award for films she directed in 2014 alone.

In 2018, Daniels performed as a dancer at strip clubs across the country as part of her "Make America Horny Again" tour. Later that year, she released a memoir titled "Full Disclosure," in which she detailed her journey, from her difficult childhood leading up to her career in the adult film business.

The actress also appeared in several feature films and television shows, including "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" in 2005, "Knocked Up" and "Dirt," both in 2007, as well as an episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in 2018.

Daniels allegedly had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, just months after his wife Melania gave birth to their son, now-17-year-old Barron.

She denied the affair with the businessman-turned-politician, now 76, for years. But in 2018, she filed a lawsuit against Trump, claiming that the non-disclosure agreement she signed about the alleged affair was invalid since the former president never personally signed it, despite acknowledging that she accepted $130,000 in exchange for her silence about the alleged relationship before the 2016 presidential election.

Michael Cohen, Trump's then-personal lawyer who signed the agreement, said later that year that he paid Daniels using his own money and was not asked to do so by Trump, Reuters reported. The lawyer pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with this payment.

A judge dismissed her lawsuit after Trump's lawyers acknowledged that the former president did not sign the agreement and would not enforce it.

Trump has denied any sexual involvement with Daniels but said that the payment was used to stop the "false and extortionist accusations" made by the former adult star.

Daniels' involvement with Trump ultimately made her famous, as she became one of the most famous porn stars of all time. It was unclear how much she earned from the scandal, but Forbes reported, citing industry experts, that she was making between $5,000 and $20,000 per appearance after the alleged affair made headlines in 2018.

The magazine noted that porn stars signed with studios usually earn a salary, along with up to $1,000 per scene filmed or film directed. It's unlikely that Daniels earns royalties from her adult film work, industry experts said.

On Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on criminal charges related to his alleged role in the hush-money payment scheme and cover-up involving Daniels during his 2016 campaign. This makes him the first-ever former president to be indicted. The precise charges against Trump are currently not public.

The former president is expected to surrender to the Manhattan District Attorney's office early next week, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC News.

Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, Susan Necheles, another Trump lawyer, told the outlet.

Over the years, Daniels seemed to have stayed away from the limelight. But she is once again in the spotlight following Trump's formal indictment.

Her longtime lawyer Clark Brewster told USA Today that Daniels felt "bad that the guy has been charged."

"But on the other hand, truly, she knew what the facts were and she wants him to deal with the truth as well," the lawyer added. "So from that perspective, there's a degree of feeling like the system is working."