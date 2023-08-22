KEY POINTS Stray Kids is included in the first batch of performers announced by the Video Music Awards

The group's song "S-Class" is nominated in the Best K-Pop category of the awards show

The now eight-member K-Pop boy group will perform at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 12

Stray Kids is one of this year's first batch of MTV VMAs performers alongside American pop veteran Demi Lovato, Colombian superstar Karol G and Italian rock band Måneskin.

According to Billboard, the eight-member K-Pop boy group will have the broadcast premiere of its song "S-Class" from its third full-length album, "5-Star." "S-Class" is one of the nominees in the Best K-Pop category of the Video Music Awards this year.

The song will be competing against "Girls" by aespa, "Pink Venom" by BLACKPINK, "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY, "Super" by SEVENTEEN and "Sugar Rush Ride" by TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).

THE FIRST BATCH OF #VMA PERFORMERS ARE HERE AND THEY’RE PERFECT:



🎤 @ddlovato

🎤 @karolg

🎤 @thisismaneskin

🎤 @Stray_Kids



Which performance are you most excited to see? — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 22, 2023

In 2022, Stray Kids got its first nomination at the MTV Music Video Awards for the group's song "Maniac" in the Best K-Pop category, but the group lost to Lisa's "Lalisa."

"S-Class," which will be performed by Stray Kids at this year's VMAs, brought 26 music show wins for the group from "Inkigayo," "Music Bank," "Show Champion," "THE SHOW" and "M COUNTDOWN."

The song also marked Stray Kids' first appearance on Billboard's Digital Songs Sales chart, debuting at No. 22 on the 50-spot chart with over 26,000 copies sold in its first week, according to Forbes.

In addition, "S-Class" also debuted at No. 2 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, per Forbes.

On Aug. 8, the "S-Class"' music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube after two months, five days and 22 hours since its June 2 release, according to Soompi.

It is the 10th music video by Stray Kids to hit 100 million views, following "God's Menu," "MIROH," "Back Door," "My Pace," "Thunderous," "MANIAC," "Hellevator," "Christmas EveL" and "CASE 143."

As of press time, the music video has over 110 million views on the online video streaming platform and is at No. 100 on YouTube's Global Top Music Video.

Meanwhile, BTS made VMA history as the first-ever winner in the Best K-Pop category in 2019 with the group's song "Boy With Luv," per MTV. However, the BTS members weren't able to make it to the show to accept their award in person at the time.

The following year, BTS performed at the MTV VMAs for the first time with its single, "Dynamite," marking the song's TV debut, per South China Morning Post.

Aside from BTS, BLACKPINK also performed at the VMAs. In 2022, BLACKPINK prepared a special stage for the awards show, making it the first K-Pop girl group ever to perform at the MTV VMAs, per Koreaboo.