SZA is back at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart bringing her reign to a total of 8 weeks at No. 1 in the chart.

The "Good Days" singer was in the seventh week of her run at No. 1 when she was briefly dislodged by K-pop group Tomorrow x Together who landed their first No. 1 last week with their album, "The Name Chapter: Temptation."

SZA reclaimed her spot for the chart dated Feb. 18 – to be released Tuesday, with her sophomore album "SOS" which has already sold an equivalent of 100,000 units. With another week at No. 1, "SOS" has matched the chart run of Taylor Swift's 2020 album "Folklore" which ended its eighth and final week at the top of the list in October 2020, Billboard said.

Billboard 200 tallies the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Laminate. According to Billboard, album units are counted through album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). One album sale is equivalent to one unit or 10 individual tracks sold per album, or, in the case of streaming, 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams of songs from an album.

Drake's fourth studio album "Views," released in 2016, was the last R&B/hip-hop album that spent at least eight weeks on top of the chart.

"SOS" has reportedly become the R&B/hip-hop album by a woman with the most weeks at No. 1 since Mariah Carey's "Music Box" grabbed No. 1 in late 1993 and early 1994. Consequently, the 23-song album has spent the most weeks at No. 1 for an R&B album by any act since Usher's "Confessions" album which ruled the chart for nine nonconsecutive weeks in 2004.

This week, Swift's "Midnights" climbed up to No. 2 from its previous position at No. 3 followed by Tomorrow x Together's "The Name Chapter: Temptation" which has slid down to No. 3. Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" is at No. 4 followed by Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" at No. 5.

The Weeknd's "The Highlights" is at No. 6 followed by Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" at No. 7. Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" is at No. 8 while Harry Styles' "Harry's House" took this week's ninth spot.

Shania Twain's new studio album, "Queen of Me," grabbed this week's 10th spot. Incidentally, this is Twain's sixth top 10-charting album on Billboard 200.