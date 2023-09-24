Pop star Taylor Swift added fuel to rumors around her possible relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce when she was seen watching him in action alongside the Super Bowl winner's mother on Sunday.

Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears, sitting in a luxury box with the tight end's mother, Donna.

The 12-time Grammy winner, sporting a red and white Chiefs jacket, was treated to a 41-10 Chiefs romp and cheered wildly when Kelce caught a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter.

"I heard she was in the house," Mahomes told Fox Sports' Erin Andrews in an on-field interview after the game. "I felt a little bit of pressure and so I knew I had to get it to Trav.

"I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked that he'd introduced the couple.

"I met her before -- I set them up," the 65-year-old coach told reporters.

Travis Kelce won his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in February while older sibling Jason ended up on the losing side with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Donna Kelce gained nationwide attention in February when both of her sons featured in the championship spectacle.

Swift confirmed in May that she considered herself an Eagles fan. But her legion of fans have spent recent weeks puzzling over possible indicators that she was in a budding relationship with Kansas City's Kelce brother.

Travis Kelce said this week on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show that he had invited Swift to attend a game.

"I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court. You know, I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,'" he said.

"We'll see what happens in the near future," added the 33-year-old Kelce, who is widely considered one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Swift is taking a break from her wildly popular international tour that began in March -- performances will resume in November and run late into next year.

A concert documentary, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is slated for release on October 13.

As media outlets from People magazine to Rolling Stone to ESPN reported Swift's attendance, social media pulsed with reaction from Swifties.

"Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mum would be an adorable mother/ daughter in law duo just saying," emmamelia95 posted on the X platform. "Also I don't even follow football or anything like that, but Taylor and Travis are both extremely hot people who would be adorable and cute together!"

Macktaylor6, meanwhile, wrote: "Did I ever think I'd see @taylorswift13 show up in an @espn notification? No. Am I surprised? No not really. I'm here for it."