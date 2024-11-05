A Texas mother was arrested after attempting to enlist the help of social media to sell her newborn baby "to the highest bidder", officials say.

21-year-old Juniper Bryson was charged with the "sale or purchase of a child" after joining Facebook communities aimed at connecting birth parents with prospective adoptive parents and demanding money in exchange for her child.

On Sept. 21, Bryson allegedly reached out to a family connection and asked if they knew any prospective parents looking to adopt.

She allegedly said she wasn't able to keep the child and that drugs would be found in the infant's system and told them that she wanted money in exchange for the child.

"It's not even like that, just enough to move into an apartment so I can work a job and get (my daughter) back, or a cheap down payment, or any car to get to different places to DoorDash. Nothing crazy at all," Bryson's message to the family member read, according to charging documents obtained by ABC 13.

The individual proceeded to post about Bryson's situation on Facebook to help her.

"She needs someone there during labor and to take the baby boy home. She doesn't want him going into foster care," said the post.

An investigation was launched on Sept. 23, after law enforcement received reports that Bryson was attempting to sell her child.

She had posted that her child would be up for adoption in Facebook groups, including one called "Birth Mothers Looking for Adoptive Parent(s)", disclosing that she lived in Houston but would be willing to make travel arrangements for potential adopters.

Potential adopters responded, with some disclosing their struggles with fertility issues and other reasons as to why they weren't able to have biological children.

"I am interested. I am 29 years old, have a good paying job and brick home," said a prospective parent, according to court records. "Me and my fiance (want) to start a family of our own, but due to infertility, it's not easy. Please feel free to reach out."

The following day, Bryson gave birth in hospital. Someone interested in adopting the child was reportedly present during the labor. However, Bryson had been waiting for "the highest bidder" before confirming the adoption, officials say.

Bryson was being held on a $30,000 bond at the Harris County Jail.