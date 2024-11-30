A Tennessee grandmother allegedly stabbed her own daughter and grandson on Thanksgiving after an argument between the woman and her daughter escalated, officials say.

55-year-old Lachunda Johnson was placed into the custody of the Memphis Police Department after police responded to reports of an assault in South Memphis on Thursday, according to FOX13.

Officials arrived to find two injured victims at the scene. Johnson had fled, and was later located in the 3600 block of Cazassa Road by law enforcement, upon which she was arrested, reported Fox 13.

One of the victims, Johnson's daughter, reportedly stated that her mother had been intoxicated at the time of the attack. The two had been embroiled in an argument because Johnson had pushed her grandson, the victim's son. The victim turned away and Johnson emerged from the kitchen with a knife, charging toward the victim.

Johnson stabbed both her daughter and her grandson in each of their left hands before fleeing the scene, according to police.

After being apprehended, Johnson was brought to Jail East.