KEY POINTS Kriesha Chu will make a comeback in the K-Pop industry

The Filipino-American artist signed with New Way Company

Kriesha won second place on "K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance" in 2016

The first-ever Filipino artist to debut as a K-Pop soloist in South Korea is finally back after a three-year hiatus.

Kriesha Chu — who skyrocketed into fame after winning second place on the reality survival show "K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance" in 2016 — has reportedly signed an exclusive contract with New Way Company and would re-debut under the mononym Kriesha, according to a statement obtained by Korea's The Fact.

"We are happy to be with Kriesha, who has been loved by the public for her outstanding vocal skills and bright and lovely charm, and we will continue to maintain a valuable relationship in the future," the company's statement read. "The versatile Kriesha is showing off her capabilities in various fields. We will do our best to support you so that you can unfold to your heart's content."

Speaking of her return to the industry, the 24-year-old Filipino-American singer said, "As I have announced a new beginning by changing my name to Kriesha, I will work hard to present a good image to the public through various activities."

Kriesha first debuted under Urban Works Entertainment in 2017, immediately after ending her stint at "K-Pop Star 6," where she performed before some of the biggest music executives in South Korea, working under JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and Antenna Music. She released the single, "Trouble."

The singer-dancer then continued to make a name for herself in the industry by releasing new music and participating in K-shows such as "King of Masked Singer" and Netflix's "Busted."

But it was in 2020 when fans noticed a drastic change in her appearance when she attended a press conference for her web drama, "Ghosts and Sansanda," per Koreaboo. At the time, her face was evidently swollen, leading some fans to think she had undergone plastic surgery.

Her previous agency, Urban Works, immediately debunked the rumors and revealed that Kriesha was suffering from a disease called lymphedema — tissue swelling caused by a build-up of lymph fluid in the body.

Following the news, her fans, most notably from the Philippines, showed support for Kriesha on Twitter.

"Finally, I will be seeing Kriesha again. [It's] been long overdue, but glad she's finally back!!" one user wrote.

Another commented, "Calling all Filipinos, Kriesha is back in [the] K-Pop industry after 3 years, with a new company! Wake up Philippines! Our 'OG' K-Pop [Filipino] it girl is back. I'm so happy."

"YOU are worth the [WAIT].... #KRIESHA. Thank You for not giving up. We love you," a third user stated.

"Definitely, this time will give full-time support to Kriesha. I'm so teary-eyed because of this news [I swear to G—d], I'm so happy today," a fourth user added.

Another wrote, "Finally, Kriesha is back. Looking forward [to] your future activities and bright entertainment career. So happy that you are back."