KEY POINTS Japanese girl group NiziU will make its official Korean debut this month

K-Pop girl group IVE will finally release its first EP

Four-member girl group aespa will release its first-ever Japanese OST

It's already the fourth quarter of the year, but more and more K-Pop songs are being released. This month, K-Pop fans are in for a treat as over 20 new K-Pop songs, collaborations and albums will be released.

On Sunday, X account @kchartsmaster released a rough list of K-Pop releases for October.

Check out, watch the teasers and get more details about the 22 upcoming K-Pop music releases this month.

1.

NewJeans' "GODS"

"GODS" feat. NewJeans, the official anthem for the "2023 League of Worlds Championship," will be released on Wednesday at 2 p.m. KST.

With the announcement that the NewJeans members will sing the "2023 League of Legends World Championship" anthem, fans and spectators are excited to see and hear a new side of the K-Pop girl group.

2.

ONF's "Love Effect"

ONF – composed of Hyojin, J-US, E-Tion, Wyatt, MK and U — is slated to release its 7th mini-album, "Love Effect," on Wednesday.

This comes nearly a year after it released the special album "Storage of ONF" in August 2022.

3.

EPEX's "Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 2"

Eight-member boy group EPEX will release the final installment of its "Prelude of Anxiety" series on Wednesday at 6 p.m. KST.

"Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 2: Can We Surrender?" will follow the release of EPEX's previous mini albums "Bipolar Pt. 1: Prelude of Anxiety" and "Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1: 21 Century Boys."

4.

NCT 127's "Fact Check"

NCT 127 will return on Friday at 1 p.m. KST with its new mini-album "Fact Check," following the success of its fourth album, "2 Baddies," in September 2022.

Teaser photos of the members were released today, Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of their upcoming album's overall vibe and visual concept.

5.

(G)I-DLE's "Heat"

"Heat," (G)I-DLE's first special English EP will be released on Thursday with "I Want That" as its title track.

The album's pre-release track, "I Do," was previously released on July 14.

6.

aespa's "Zoom Zoom"

Girl group aespa will release its first-ever Japanese animation OST "Zoom Zoom" on Friday. It will be used as the ending theme song for the new animated series "BEYBLADE X."

"Zoom Zoom" is also aespa's first-ever Japanese-language single.

7.

Lim Young-woong's new digital single

Lim Young-woong, who became famous for winning TV Chosun's reality show "Mr. Trot," will be back with a new single on Monday, Oct. 9.

The K-Pop stan community, who recognizes his massive popularity, is anticipating that the South Korean singer's comeback will be huge.

8.

Bobby's "Robert"

iKon's Bobby will make his highly-anticipated return as a solo artist with his first mini-album, "Robert," which will be released next Tuesday, Oct. 10.

"Robert" will feature four tracks: "F," "Hercules!," "Why Stop Now" and "Sae."

9.

Xdinary Heroes' "Livelock"

Xdinary Heroes released an album track list, a series of track videos, concept photos and music video teasers, among many others ahead of the release of its fourth mini-album, "Livelock," on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. KST.

"Livelock" follows the group's third mini-album, "Deadlock," last April.

10.

JINI's "An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove"

JINI, a former member of the girl group NMIXX known as Jinni, will make her solo debut on Oct. 11 with her EP, "An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove."

The title track of her debut EP, "C'mon," will feature American rapper and singer Aminé.

11.

LIGHTSUM's "Honey or Spice"

Girl group LIGHTSUM will return for the first time after a year and five months with the release of its second mini-album, "Honey or Spice," on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. KST.

The release of the group's upcoming album will mark the group's comeback as six members following the departures of former members Huiyeon and Jian last year.

12.

Wheein's "IN The Mood"

MAMAMOO's Wheein is slated to release her first full-length album, "In The Mood," on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

So far, Wheein has released several concept photos and trailer films leading to the upcoming release of her album.

13.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL"

In late August, Tomorrow x Together announced that it would be releasing another installment to its "The Name Chapter" series called "FREEFALL" on Oct. 13.

To celebrate its comeback, the group dropped the pre-release track "Back For More" featuring Brazilian singer Anitta.

14.

IVE's "I'VE MINE"

IVE's upcoming first EP, "I'VE MINE," will feature triple title songs: "Off the Record," "Baddie" and "Either Way." It will also include the tracks "Holy Moly," "OTT" and "Payback."

"I'VE MINE" is scheduled to hit the music streaming platforms on Oct. 13.

15.

SUNMI's "Stranger"

SUNMI's agency, ABYSS Company, previously said in a statement that its artist is in "full steam" preparing for her comeback that is targeted for an October release.

On Sept. 26, the former Wonder Girls member dropped a teaser poster of her upcoming digital single titled "Stranger," which will be released on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. KST.

16.

Jay Chang's "Late Night"

JAY CHANG 1st MINI ALBUM 'LATE NIGHT'



[📷]

TRACKLIST POSTER



ALBUM RELEASE DATE

💿 2023.10.17 12:00PM KST#JAYCHANG #제이창 #LATE_NIGHT pic.twitter.com/7nKcWKL89M — 제이 JAY CHANG (@jchang63) October 2, 2023

Scheduled to be released on Oct. 17 at noon KST, Jay Chang will feature six tracks on his first mini album, "Late Night."

The tracks are "I'll Be There," "Rockstar," "Up To You" and "Sunlight," as well as the English versions of "I'll Be There" and "Rockstar."

17.

Chuu's "Howl"

South Korean soloist Chuu, a former member of Loona, will make her solo debut with her first mini-album, "Howl," on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

A week ago, she dropped the track video and concept photos for her album's b-side track "Under Water."

18.

SEVENTEEN's "Seventeenth Heaven"

SEVENTEEN fans – known as Carats – anticipate the release of the group's 11th mini-album, "Seventeenth Heaven," on Oct. 23.

The thirteen-member boy group recently made history with its previous album, "FML," which became the first-ever Korean album to surpass 6 million sales.

19.

Billlie's "side-B: memoirs of echo unseen"

Billlie, a K-Pop girl group that debuted under Mystic Story in 2021, will release its first single album, "side-B: memoirs of echo unseen," on Oct. 23 with "DANG! (hocus pocus)" as the title track.

On Sept. 27, the group released its album's pre-release track "BYOB (bring your own best friend)."

20.

B.I's "Loved"

B.I GLOBAL EP





TRACKLIST POSTER



🎧PRE-RELEASE SINGLE

9.29 1PM (KST) / 9.29 0AM (ET) / 9.28 9PM (PST)



🎧TITLE SONG ‘Loved’ PRE-RELEASE

10.27 1PM (KST) / 10.27 0AM (ET) / 10.26 9PM (PST)



💿FULL ALBUM RELEASE

11.10 2PM (KST) / 11.10 0AM (ET) / 11.09 9PM… pic.twitter.com/nibiOlWm63 — B.I Official (@BI_131official) September 11, 2023

Before the full album release of B.I's "Love or Loved Pt. 2" on Nov. 10, he will release the album's title song, "Loved," on music platforms on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. KST.

He also previously released the song "4 Letters" feat. James Reid on Sept. 29.

21.

NiziU's "Press Play"

NiziU, a Japanese girl group formed by JYP Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment Japan, will make its official debut in South Koreaon Oct. 30 with its single "Press Play."

The group's Korean debut follows its Japanese debut in December 2020.