The man known as Joe Exotic on the hit Netflix true crime series "Tiger King" alleges he was beaten up and bloodied in a federal lockup when he refused a guard's order to perform oral sex on him.

Joseph Maldonado, aka Joe Exotic, appeared Friday on former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's show, "The Matt Gaetz Show" on One America News Network to talk about his desire for a pardon from Donald Trump when he made the shocking revelation.

Gaetz asked Exotic what he would be if Trump pardoned him for his 2020 conviction for a murder-for-hire scheme to try to kill Carole Baskin, an executive of the animal sanctuary in Florida.

"My first goal, Mr. Gaetz, is really to testify in front of Congress. I don't know, like you ever been raped?" Exotic asked without prompting.

"I have not. Have you?" Gaetz responded.

Exotic didn't answer the question but went on to explain that he was in a federal holdover facility when a guard tried to force him into performing oral sex, but "it didn't go so good."

"Eight of them beat me up, stripped me naked and tied me in a chair and put me in the shower for so long, the skin came off my arms," Exotic, who is being held at the Fort Worth Medical Center, said.

He added that "my people" should have emailed Gaetz the "bloody pictures."

The host asked Exotic what he meant by "didn't go so well."

"He didn't get his way," Exotic said.

The day before, one of Exotic's lawyers, Levi McCathern, held a press conference saying the case should be overturned because of "inconsistencies."

"Joe Exotic did not hire anyone to murder anyone," McCathern said, Fox 4 reported.

"He was convicted of a murder-for-hire, but there's a problem with that. No one was killed, no one was paid and no one, except for Joe, was ever charged," McCatern continued.

Exotic was convicted in the scheme to kill Baskin, as well as falsifying wildlife records and violating the Endangered Species Act.

He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Originally published on Latin Times