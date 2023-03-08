KEY POINTS Erica Herman claimed the trust that owns the home where she previously lived locked her out of the property after a trip

The trust's lawyers filed to dismiss her lawsuit, alleging that she was going after the trustee, whom she failed to name

Herman also filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods to be free from the NDA she reportedly signed in 2017

Erica Herman is suing the trust that owns the home where she and her ex-boyfriend, Tiger Woods, used to stay.

Herman's lawsuit against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Trust, which owns the home in Hobe Sound, Florida, where she and Woods stayed, resurfaced Wednesday amid a separate lawsuit involving a nondisclosure agreement against the professional golfer.

In the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Herman filed the lawsuit in October, claiming that at the time, she performed "valuable services" for the defendant's "agents" as part of their "oral tenancy agreement." The files indicated that she had an 11-year-old oral agreement.

According to the documents, the unspecified services were "extraordinary in nature," and no lawful proceeding occurred to bring the tenancy to a "lawful" end. Herman claimed that the defendant decided to "engage in 'prohibited practices,' i.e., self-help, causing severe actual, consequential, and severe emotional damages to the Plaintiff. The prohibited practices were done intentionally, with premeditation, and with malice aforethought."

Herman alleged that she got tricked into leaving the home, and when she returned, she was locked out.

"Specifically, by trickery, agents of the Defendant convinced the Plaintiff to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law," her filing claimed.

"They then informed her she was not allowed to return to her Residence and, without legal counsel to aid in her in this emotional moment, they utilized a lawyer to confront her with proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing."

Herman's lawyer added that the defendants reportedly attempted to justify their "illegal conduct" by paying for her hotel room and some expenses after they locked her out and frightened her from returning to the property.

However, Herman continuously demanded to return to her home, and the defendant's agents refused.

"Even worse, Defendant's agents removed Plaintiff's personal belongings from her Residence and misappropriated in excess of $40,000 in cash that belonged to her, making scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money."

Herman said she could be entitled to about $30 million.

Meanwhile, the legal counsel for the trust filed to dismiss her lawsuit, alleging that she was not going after the trust but the trustee, which she failed to name in the lawsuit. The defendant's lawyers also claimed Herman was the one who removed her belongings from the property, and "oral tenancy agreements" are only good for less than a year in Florida.

In related news, Herman recently filed a lawsuit against Woods, asking to be removed from the nondisclosure agreement she signed in August 2017, when they started dating, People reported.

There's no official report about Herman and Woods' split. However, Us Weekly claimed the legal battle between the former lovers indicates they are no longer together.