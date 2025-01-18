TikTok creators are bidding emotional farewells to their followers as the popular app faces a potential shutdown in the U.S. on Sunday, following a Supreme Court decision to uphold a law requiring its sale or ban due to national security concerns.

Since its surge in popularity during the pandemic, TikTok has become a hub for millions of creators and consumers of short-form video content in the U.S. However, concerns about its Chinese parent company ByteDance's data collection practices led Congress to pass a law requiring TikTok to either divest from ByteDance or face a nationwide ban.

President Joe Biden signed the legislation, citing national security risks, and on Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the law, leaving the app's future in jeopardy, CNBC reported.

With the shutdown looming, creators are using their final hours on TikTok to reflect on their journeys and thank their fans.

Kimberly Rhoades, a comedic content creator with 3 million followers, describedthe experience as "a beautiful, beautiful ride" in a heartfelt video.

@kimberlyrhoades112 IF this goes down… it was a beautiful journey. I love all 3 million of you who decided to let little old me into your life…. I’m FOREVER grateful! 🩷 We will see how this plays out! 😘🤞 ♬ original sound - Kimberly Rhoades

Other creators are sharing similar sentiments, with some encouraging followers to embrace social media breaks rather than migrate to other platforms.

@theslappablejerk Regardless of what happens, I just want you all to know that’s it’s been an absolute pleasure to be with you on this app these past four years. It’s hard to express in words how much I appreciate you guys. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️ #tiktokban ♬ original sound - Jack Ryan

Meanwhile, business interests like Frank McCourt's Project Liberty have expressed interest in purchasing TikTok's U.S. operations, though no deal has been finalized.

ByteDance faces a tight deadline to sell, with valuations for TikTok's U.S. arm estimated between $40 billion and $50 billion.

As creators prepare for a potential blackout, many are directing fans to other platforms or even suggesting a pause from social media.

@jstoobs Talking about movies on here has meant so much ♥️ ♬ original sound - stoobs

President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of pursuing a political resolution, stating he needs time to review the situation.

If TikTok is shut down, it will leave a significant void in the social media landscape, particularly for its 8.5 million U.S. creators with over 1,000 followers. The app's absence could lead to shifts in content creation, with platforms like Instagram and YouTube potentially absorbing displaced users.

Originally published by Latin Times