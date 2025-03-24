Emdoor Digital Technology might not be as big as Apple or Razer when it comes to laptops, but this lesser-known Chinese firm made a game-changing prototype business laptop, the xCaim, that won the iF Design Award of 2025.

Unlike other laptops we see anywhere, this laptop ditches the traditional touchpad with an unconventional palm rest surface with buttons. It's a bizarre laptop at first, but if it works, it works.

Revolutionary Edge-to-Edge Keyboard Design

The xCaim laptop does away with the usual palm rest space, adopting a edge-to-edge keyboard design that squeezes every inch of space out while improving user experience.

The interactive palm rest surface also serves as a control surface, providing a natural and smooth touch interface. For those who want to buy a different and innovative business laptop, this could be the one that you're looking for.

Blistering Storage with Samsung V-NAND SSD 980

The xCaim laptop guarantees high storage performance, flaunting Samsung V-NAND SSD 980. Capacities vary between 250GB to 1TB, making the system ideal for heavy-duty usage like programming, video editing, and others. The inclusion not only enhances performance but also maximizes data access speed and reliability.

Modular Webcam with AI-Powered Features

According to TechRadar, the xCaim laptop has a modular business webcam that is magnetically attached at the top of the screen. This multi-functional webcam has real-time environmental sensing and can even serve as a secondary screen when removed, displaying shortcuts, notifications, and system notifications.

What's more, this feature adds productivity by giving more functionality than regular video conferencing.

Sleek and Modern Aesthetic with Touch-Sensitive Function Keys

Aside from that, the xCaim laptop features a minimalist look with a black-and-white color scheme, slim bezels, and a standard hinge design. The chiclet keyboard is augmented by a touch-sensitive function area that replaces conventional function keys with a more responsive and contemporary experience.

It's hard to ignore its small horizontal screen below the keyboard, which also offers system status information, call reminders, and digital battery displays to keep users up to date at a glance.

Effective Cooling System and Few Connectivity Ports

A hinged bottom panel opens to expose dual cooling fans, which provide effective heat dissipation even with intense use. The xCaim laptop maintains connectivity options to a bare minimum, providing only three USB-C ports—two on the right and one on the left.

Although this may appear restrictive, it is in line with the increasing trend of USB-C standardization among contemporary devices. If there's an "Oscars" award for the design industry, the iF Design award could be it.

Business computing will forever be changed once the xCaim laptop becomes available globally.

