Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) recently slammed an ad from President Joe Biden's campaign, defining the said ad as "insulting" towards Black voters while saying good things about the work that former President Donald Trump did for the Black community.

In CNN's "State of the Union," Scott was asked about his reaction to the ad and he said that what he can say is that they were allegedly better off with Trump.

Scott said that the two things that were basically attracting Black voters once more towards Trump were jobs and justice. He then made refernce towards wages and fairness.

"Number one, under Donald Trump, our wages were going up. Right now, fairness is going down," he said.

The ad that Scott was talking about was comprised of a number of attacks towards Trump. The narrator in the said ad could be heard saying that Trump disrespecting the Black community was nothing new. The ad also alleged that Trump stood with "violent white supremacists," and that it warned of a bloodbath in the event that he would lose.

Scott then took the opportunity and turned the tables around by recalling some statements that were mentioned by the President. One example is an old 1977 statement of Biden where he mentioned that "orderly" racial integration policies would result in his children growing up in a racial jungle, The Hill reported.

"Let's not forget the fact that Joe Biden is the president who said, 'If you don't vote for me, you can't be Black.' ... An old white dude telling me I can't be Black if I don't vote for him? This is the president who said ... the Republican Party wants to put you back in chains," Scott added.

Aside from this, Scott also accused Biden of supporting educational segregation, although he did not provide evidence that would support his claims about the President.

"The only person I have seen restraining Black folks economically is the Joe Biden economy. So, I find it quite insulting to suggest that Joe Biden does not have serious concerns, when his own vice president, Kamala Harris, said he supported segregation," he added.

Dana Bash, the CNN anchor, pressed the senator if the President supporting segregation a bit "too far." Scott then said that the President "halted the growth of charter schools that provides greater diversity and opportunities."

According to reports, recent polls have shows that Biden is slowly losing Black voters. This vote may be crucial to him being reelected comes November.