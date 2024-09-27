In a shocking turn of events, an Ohio man allegedly confessed to the brutal stabbing of his longtime girlfriend just as opening statements of his murder trial were getting underway.

Moments before the Butler County, Ohio jury was brought out Monday, Toby Madden, 52, turned to his 28-year-old daughter in the courtroom and allegedly admitted to stabbing her mother 55 times, according to WXIX-TV.

"I'm responsible for what happened to her. I didn't mean it. I love you," Madden allegedly uttered through tears while making a stabbing motion, according to Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Mike Hon, the outlet reported. "I don't want you to hate me."

The outburst prompted Judge Jennifer McElfresh to call a 30-minute recess.

Madden is accused of stabbing 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh 55 times in the head, chest, abdomen, upper back, left knee, and both sides of her arms, shoulders, and hands, the outlet reported, citing the autopsy.

The pair had been in a 27-year, on-again-off-again relationship when he allegedly attacked her in their Hamilton, Ohio, home in 2022.

He stands trial on charges of murder and felonious assault and previously pleaded not guilty, according to the Journal-News.

Despite the stunning admission, Madden's trial continued to proceed as planned, with prosecutors delivering opening statements and his daughter testifying on behalf of the state.

MacKayla Madden described her parents' relationship as volatile, according to the outlet.

Arguments are expected to continue through Friday.