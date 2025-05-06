When one thinks of Broadway, they often think about the titans of the industry. With shows like Wicked being made into major movies starring massive celebrities, as well as Disney classics such as The Lion King having their own Broadway adaptations created, people are searching for ways to experience Broadway on their own terms, without having to pay for big ticket prices, or travel to shows in the first place.

Wally Sedgewick is one of those people paving the way.

As someone who has always been passionate about using data and strategy to create meaningful experiences, Sedgewick has helped BroadwayHD transition into the digital age. As a strategic executive and digital media leader, Sedgwick has utilized his deep experience in business analytics and product development from roles at major corporations to help Broadway fans around the world view their favorite productions.

An Expansion into the Digital Age

It's no secret that people are more tuned into the digital world now than they have ever been before. With smartphones and even tablets equipped with cellular internet capabilities, people are able to stream their favorite programs on the go from almost anywhere. This includes Broadway productions that Sedgewick has helped curate.

"When I joined BroadwayHD, the opportunity to apply analytics in the performing arts space—especially in helping democratize access to Broadway—was incredibly exciting," Sedgewick says.

Sedgewick's emphasis on creating data-driven personalization and customer engagement has driven loyal fans to flock to BroadwayHD, many of whom rely on the platform to experience Broadway from international locations.

A Transition Post-Pandemic

As much as people love Broadway musicals and plays, BroadwayHD's success wasn't born overnight. After the pandemic, Sedgewick helped transition the platform's model to one that was wholly subscription-based, and helped grow the subscriber base tenfold while driving global expansion.

"The biggest challenge was shifting BroadwayHD from a hybrid model to a full subscription-based platform, especially during changing consumer behaviors post-pandemic," Sedgewick says. "We overcame this by focusing on customer engagement insights, refining content acquisition, and building loyalty through personalization."

Sedgewick's most rewarding moments come from the messages he's received from international subscribers, many of whom could only experience Broadway productions through BroadwayHD's platform.

"It reminded me how powerful accessibility through technology can be," Sedgewick says.

Sedgewick's Digital Strategies for Success

Sedgewick led the digital strategy for the Guinness World Record-setting livestream of She Loves Me. This strategy, which took place in 2016, broke the Guinness World Record for the first Broadway show to be live-streamed, and was viewed in real-time by audiences in more than 60 countries.

Sedgewick credits his background in the world of data for the livestream's success.

"I speak both the language of algorithms and artistry, which helps me translate user behavior into meaningful business and creative decisions," Sedgewick says.

Alongside his record-breaking strategy, Sedgewick was named to the 2025 Manhattan Power List by Schneps Media in April 2025. Sedgewick has also helped produce notable productions that include The Portuguese Kid, Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever, and Titanic: The Musical: The Film.

The Future of BroadwayHD

For as much as Sedgewick has accomplished, he doesn't plan to stop here. With the platform consistently expanding, he says that he sees BroadwayHD continuing to redefine the world of digital theater, while potentially collaborating with global institutions and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance curation.

"Personally, I want to keep championing innovation in arts access, expanding audiences while honoring tradition," Sedgewick says.

BroadwayHD is home to hundreds of productions, including those such as Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, and Cats. The platform, which is always ad-free, features the finest productions, from Shakespeare's iconic plays to Tony Award-winning blockbusters. It's a platform that has something for everyone–one which Sedgewick says "opens Broadway to the world."