Top Trump officials are reportedly deeply annoyed by the behavior of Elon Musk while conducting government affairs, to the point of leaving rooms in exasperation.

Such scenes are described in a Rolling Stone feature, which did a deep dive in Musk's behavior and his "staggering trail of destruction as Trump's DOGE chief."

The piece also delves into concerns from government officials about the possibility that Musk was on drugs during public appearances. It highlights his speech at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, in which he waved around a chainsaw to show he would slash bureaucratic spending.

"I'm living the meme. You know, it's like, there's living the dream, and there's living the meme, and that's pretty much what's happening," he said at the event.

Some officials have been unable to hide their disdain from Musk, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio being mentioned as one of them. The two reportedly clashed during a cabinet meeting in early March after the billionaire accused him of not making enough cuts at the State Department.

According to an account published by The New York Times, Musk told Rubio he had fired "nobody." The former Florida senator recalled that 1,500 officials took early retirements and sarcastically asked if Musk wanted to rehire them again just to make a show of firing them again.

The White House rejected the account, but the Rolling Stone piece detailed that some State Department officials have nicknamed Musk "Crazy Uncle Elon."

Others have joked about subjecting Musk to mandatory drug tests, and a senior administration official called him "just the most irritating person I've ever had to deal with, and that is saying something." "Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard," the official added.

Another passage of the piece discusses how DOGE members have used Musk's name to get their way, asking "Do I need to call Elon" to do so. It also details that replies to "dickish" emails from Musk have been "very rude," with some responses including "graphic sexual images, including content involving urine and feces."

In this context, a coalition of over 70 House Democrats is launching a campaign to force Musk out of the Trump administration by May 30, a new report has revealed. The effort cites a federal limit on how long a special government employee like him can serve.

Legal requirement indicates that special government employees, the designation given to Musk as he leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), not serve past 130 days, notes the report by Axios.

"We demand an immediate public statement from your administration making clear that Musk will resign and surrender all decision making authority, as required by law, by May 30th," 77 House Democrats wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump.

The lawmakers added that Musk should not be allowed to return as a special government employee for a year "without divesting from his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX."

Originally published on Latin Times