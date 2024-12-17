A Wisconsin Democrat has sharply criticized those who baselessly claimed that school shooter Natalie Rupnow was transgender, calling out the spread of misinformation and hatred around her identity.

Following a shooting incident involving Rupnow, far-right figures and social media personalities quickly spread unverified claims that the shooter was transgender.

The accusations are being linked to a broader narrative used to attack trans people in the context of mass violence, according to The Hill.

These rumors were fueled by past instances where shooters were wrongly identified as transgender, adding to the contentious debate over gun control and LGBTQ rights.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) responded to the spread of these claims on social media by telling those spreading misinformation to "f--k off" and criticizing the baseless and hateful rhetoric.

"To all the idiots who claimed the shooter was trans with no information whatsoever to believe that, f‑‑‑ off. Your ignorance speaks volumes. Your hate is consuming your brains (or what's left of them)," Pocan wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes clarified that the department had no information on Rupnow's gender identity and emphasized that it was irrelevant to the crime.

Originally published by Latin Times