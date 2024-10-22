KEY POINTS The awards were announced at Singularity South Africa on Monday

GOP Sen. Cynthia Lummis was one of the winners, as well as key AI figure Fei Fei Li

Africa is emerging as a potential innovation hub and a center for establishing next-gen tech leaders

Unstoppable Women of Web3, a diversity and recognition initiative dedicated to equalizing the playing field in the Web3 and AI spaces, has unveiled its much anticipated "Most Inspirational Women in Web3 and AI" list, celebrating the incredible achievements of over a hundred female leaders driving innovation and transformation in the fields.

Women are leading some of the world's most transformative Web3 and AI projects, but in reality, female representation at the top of the ranks still has a long way to go before equal representation is achieved. Unstoppable Women of Web3 is at the forefront of showcasing how women are playing crucial roles in today's cutting-edge technology.

Notably, the percentage of CEO winners in the 2024 list isn't so huge. While the number is significantly higher than the wider tech industry – estimated at around 17% – equal representation is still a long-shot vision.

The Women Breaking Stereotypes in High Technology

The 2024 winners list includes visionaries who have broken the barriers of leaderships and continue to inspire future generations through the groundbreaking work they do and their unwavering commitment to move society forward with cutting-edge technology.

The winners include:

Fei Fei Li – the Godmother of AI

– the Godmother of AI Kathleen Breitman – CEO of Tezos

– CEO of Tezos Olayinka Odeniran – Black Women in Blockchain

– Black Women in Blockchain Melanie Perkins – CEO of Canva

– CEO of Canva Dr. Sasha Luccioni – AI researcher at Hugging Face

– AI researcher at Hugging Face Natalia Karayaneva – CEO of Propy Inc.

– CEO of Propy Inc. Kelly DiGregorio – OpenSea

– OpenSea Mellun Yen – VC and founder of Collective Operative

– VC and founder of Collective Operative Lisa Loud – CEO of Secret Network

– CEO of Secret Network Emilie Choi – Coinbase

– Coinbase Amarachi Amaechi – Bitpowr Technologies

– Bitpowr Technologies Jillian Godsil – Cointelegraph

– Cointelegraph Amber Welch – NaviAI Inc.

– NaviAI Inc. Sen. Cynthia Lummis , R-Wyo. – Member: Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation, Senate Committee on Banking, Housing & Urban Development among others

, R-Wyo. – Member: Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation, Senate Committee on Banking, Housing & Urban Development among others Dr. Christina Yan Zhang – The Metaverse Institute

Honoring This Year's Innovative Women

The awards were officially announced Monday at Singularity South Africa, one of the most prestigious tech events in the content. The winners were provided with a special breakfast, with the goal of offering an exclusive opportunity to celebrate achievements, networks, and inspire the next generation of Web3 and AI leaders.

With keynote speeches, networking opportunities, and panel discussions designed to inspire and connect attendees with the influential women in the said fields, Singularity South Africa sparked key conversations about diversity, inclusion, and the importance of women in roles of leadership in fast-evolving technology segments.

The selection of the Web3 and AI fields' most inspirational women highlights the undeniable impact and influence of women in leadership roles:

32% are CEOs – Women are taking the leadership reins in some of the most exciting startups and projects across the space.

– Women are taking the leadership reins in some of the most exciting startups and projects across the space. 23% are founders – This figure bucks the trend of less than 9% founders in the world of AI and Web3.

– This figure bucks the trend of less than 9% founders in the world of AI and Web3. 5% are venture capital firms – Women are making significant strides in shaping the strategic direction of the Web3 and AI landscape through funding.

"We're excited to showcase the incredible talent and potential of women in the most exciting fields of technology, and in particular the growing role of African female talent, which will do so much to shape the future we soon inhabit," Sandy Carter, founder of Unstoppable Women of Web3 and AI, said in a statement shared with International Business Times.

Women make up 51% of the entire world population, and Carter believes women should be properly represented "at the highest level of new projects and initiatives developing these transformative new technologies."

She went on to note how the women celebrated during Monday's awarding are an inspiration and should serve as a call to action to other women "to take their rightful place at the top table of technology – especially from Africa," which is fast becoming a powerhouse for global innovation.

Africa's Emerging Role in Driving Tech Innovation

The world's second-largest continent has a massive youth population. Over 60% of Africa's total population is under the age of 25, positioning the content to become a major source of tech talent in the years to come.

There are also increasing investments in education and infrastructure initiatives that make Africa a suitable hub for establishing the next generation of leaders. The World Economic Forum projects that by 2035, there will be more young Africans entering the workforce yearly than in the rest of the world combined.

Africa boasts of a vibrant startup environment. With startup ecosystems in Cape Town, Nairobi, and Lagos flourishing, global tech companies are being attracted as they recognize the continent's potential as an innovation powerhouse.

"Hosting events that celebrate inspirational women in AI and Web3 in the world but specifically Africa is crucial for fostering innovation and economic growth on the continent. By promoting diversity in these cutting-edge fields, we can tap into a wider pool of talent and perspectives, leading to more inclusive and effective technological solutions," said Mic Mann, Co-CEO of Singularity South Africa.

Mann added that initiatives around high-tech segments not only inspire the next generation of African tech leaders but also help bridge the gender gap in an industry that's supposed to champion inclusivity and transformation.