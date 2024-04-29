Planning a long-awaited trip is exciting, and travelers often have a detailed departure to-do list of booking accommodations, transfers, and excursions, plus making sure that essential items, like passports and IDs, medication, and cameras, are properly packed. Unfortunately, one important checklist item is often overlooked – travel insurance.

According to seasoned travel agent Lisa Farrimond, founder of Crossing Point Travels, travel insurance is an important investment that compensates policyholders for financial losses during unexpected travel challenges – such as flight cancellation, baggage loss, or medical emergencies.

Peace of mind is priceless, and a good travel insurance policy can reimburse you for expenditures if your trip is delayed, changed, interrupted, or canceled for covered reasons like severe weather and airline hiccups. Also, travel insurance provides emergency medical and dental benefits for covered accidents.

While it is tempting to forego travel insurance to save money for souvenirs, Lisa often asks clients: "Will saving a few bucks really be worth it if it means sleeping on hard airport benches rather than in a hotel bed if your flight gets canceled?"

Lisa strongly recommends single-trip travel insurance policies and annual travel insurance. In an attempt to simplify the overall process for clients, Lisa created the "Covering the Unpredictable" series, starting with Top 14 Tips to Get the Best Travel Insurance Policy, the go-to guide for travelers wanting to make informed travel decisions.

"Finding the right policy is like planning the perfect trip, you want expert help," Lisa says. "Travel is my passion, and I love helping people plan dream trips, yet it's equally important to empower yourself with wisdom and options so you don't over or underbuy a travel insurance policy."

While cruise lines and resorts make it easy to add single-trip travel protection, what about your total travel lifestyle? What about all of your business and personal trips?

Your family's needs are as unique as a fingerprint, so how can you ensure that you have the ideal travel insurance coverage? This is where experienced travel agents, such as Lisa, come in. She uses her two decades of expertise in the travel industry as well as her extensive personal travel history to plan memorable experiences that are efficiently protected.

"You want to create memories and not bills," Lisa says.

In many cases, Lisa says an annual travel insurance plan offers the best value for your money. She says that many annual travel policies use a 100-mile radius, so this could potentially cover all of your business conventions, personal road trips, school contests, camping trips, and more. Family members can be added to a travel insurance policy at minimal cost, so she encourages clients to cover everyone.

"What if your work trip, your husband's golf tournament, your daughter's university tour, and your son's band contest could all be covered? Suddenly, travel protection takes on a whole new meaning," Lisa says.

With so many unknowns that could happen, she stresses the importance of reviewing travel insurance policies for your specific circumstances. Are you a snow skier, surfer, or scuba diver? Check to make sure your extreme sports are covered under any single policy or annual travel insurance policies you are considering. Will your medical expenses be covered? What about your equipment if it is lost in transit? Remember that many regular health insurance policies have limited out-of-network coverage and a travel insurance policy can close that gap between what is covered and what is denied.

Pre-existing health conditions, the type of trips you typically take (base jumping vs spa retreats), and the amount of needed coverage are all personalizations to consider. Some policies offer a 'cancel for any reason' clause, which allows the policyholder to be reimbursed, regardless of why they can't make the trip. While these policies are more costly than standard policies, they also provide the purchaser with increased flexibility and peace of mind.

Lisa says those who frequently rent cars might appreciate a rental car clause in their policy to avoid liabilities for unforeseen damages.

"My husband and I were on a road trip when a rock flew up and damaged our rental car windshield," Lisa says. "An Allianz policy came to our rescue, so we didn't have to pay for it ourselves, but this could have been an expensive lesson learned."

Most travel insurance companies offer the added bonus of a 24-hour hotline. In a pinch, they can help you find a vetted medical facility or a safe hotel in a crowded city. If your flight is canceled, a hotline agent can offer rebooking options. Other services include translation for language barriers, assistance for lost passports or prescriptions, and even embassy help during a state emergency or a medical evacuation.

"During my last cruise, there were two different passenger medical evacuations, and all I could think was, 'I hope they were insured,' because airlifts and international medical transportation are very expensive," Lisa says.

Of course, even with insurance, Lisa advises people to exercise common sense while traveling. Solo travelers should inform friends or family members of all travel segments. Once you secure your insurance policy, provide those details to people who can act on your behalf if incapacitated. And don't forget to share details with your travel companions, since they will be the fastest to respond.

Good documentation is important for filing a claim, so keep those official medical and police reports, receipts, and invoices. Take pictures with your phone if that is the only option.

"For better or for worse, life happens when you're traveling," she concludes. "Having a robust insurance policy is a set-it-and-forget-it type of purchase that provides peace of mind. It's important to get the right coverage, then you move on with your life and make sensible decisions from there. Begin every journey with a trusted travel agent by your side to offer you guidance and troubleshooting in complex travel matters."

Crossing Point Travels, based in Texas, offers a full-service travel agency and travel blog. Lisa offers free consultation for your travel insurance and trip planning needs.

Download a free copy of lesson one of Lisa's Top 14 Tips to Get the Best Travel Insurance Policyat Covering the Unpredictable: A Guide to Travel Insurance Policies.