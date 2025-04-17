The Trump administration is reportedly also looking at a sensitive Medicare database to gather information on undocumented immigrants as it continues its crackdown.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday the database in question is managed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and includes both health information and home addresses. Current and former health officials consulted by the outlet expressed alarm at the potential use of the database with these purposes.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with the help of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk. It is part of a broader plan to access government information to conduct deportations.

The Washington Post has also reported of such efforts across federal agencies, from the Social Security Administration, to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

While the White House has not commented on the report, a Department of Homeland Security official told The Washington Post that "the government is finally doing what it should have all along: sharing information across the federal government to solve problems."

A significant instance was a deal between ICE and the IRS to share migrants' personal tax information. Previously confidential, the agreement shares information of taxpayers who are in the country unlawfully. This decision could facilitate immigration enforcement agents with finding undocumented immigrants faster, as information such as their home and work addresses can now be disclosed.

Many advocates, lawyers, and immigrants are calling it a betrayal. Undocumented taxpayers have long believed that paying taxes–despite not being able to benefit from federal services–is considered a demonstration of good faith. For years, immigration lawyers have advised immigrants to file their income tax declarations, assuring them that their information would not be used for deportation purposes.

According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, undocumented immigrants contributed $96.7 billion in taxes in 2022, with nearly $60 billion going straight to federal programs and services.

Experts warn that if immigrants stop filing taxes out of fear, the results would be economically devastating. Just a 10% decrease in immigrant tax filings would mean a loss of $9.5 billion annually.

In this context, some immigration lawyers have advised immigrantswho plan to file their taxes despite the federal agreement to do so without including their home address. "I tell my clients that maybe a good idea is to not share your home address and instead use a different one that might be a safer option so you are not exposed to a possible deportation," Alex Galvez, founder of Immigration Law Practices in Los Angeles, California told Telemundo.

Various IRS leaders have stepped down over their disagreement with the sharing of agency data with ICE, with more planning to follow suit, The New York Times Reported.

