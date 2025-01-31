Federal employees were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures by 5 p.m. ET Friday to comply with executive orders signed by President Donald Trump aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Internal memos obtained by ABC News reveal that employees at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Department of Transportation and Department of Energy were instructed to eliminate pronouns and any other DEI-related language from email signatures and official communications. The directives cited Trump's executive orders seeking to "restore biological truth to the federal government" and eliminate what his administration called "radical and wasteful DEI programs."

"In my decade-plus years at CDC, I've never been told what I can and can't put in my email signature," one anonymous federal employee told ABC News.

The Office of Personnel Management also directed agencies to disable Outlook features that prompt users to include pronouns. The move comes amid a broader effort by the Trump administration to roll back DEI initiatives across federal agencies, sparking backlash from civil rights advocates.

It remains unclear whether additional agencies received similar orders, as federal departments have not yet commented on the policy change.

Originally published by Latin Times.