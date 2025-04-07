The Trump administration issued a rare apology on Friday after Ukrainian refugees accidentally received emails informing them that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would be terminating their legal protections, CBS News reported.

"DHS is now exercising its discretion to terminate your parole. Unless it expires sooner, your parole will terminate 7 days from the date of this notice," the email read, which was sent on April 3 to an unknown number of the 260,000 Ukrainian refugees who entered the U.S. under the Biden administration.

The DHS added that anyone who did not comply would "be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United Stated," CBS News reported. Recipients were also urged to self-deport through the CBP Home app.

"Again, DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States — the federal government will find you," the notice continued. "Please depart the United States immediately."

The federal department said in a statement obtained by CBS News that the "message was sent in error to some Ukrainians under the U4U program," and clarified that the program had not been terminated.

The DHS sent a correction to recipients of the initial email on Friday.

"(Y)ou may have received an email notification titled 'Notice of Termination of Parole.' The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent this email to you in error. No action will be taken with respect to your parole," the email read.

