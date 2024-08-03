Former President Donald Trump has agreed to an offer from Fox News to hold a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump himself took to his social media platform Truth Social late on Friday and revealed that he can debate on September 4.

"I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest," Trump said in his post.

"The Fox News Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined," he continued. "The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!...."

Donald Trump's post came hours after Harris secured the Democratic party's presidential nomination as party standard bearer in November's election.

Donald Trump disclosed the debate's location and moderators in his post, stating that it would take place in front of a large crowd. According to Trump's post, the discussion will take place in Pennsylvania with a packed house and be facilitated by Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.

Fox News verified that "spectators" would be present, and the format of the debate would be similar to that of the CNN discussion between Trump and Biden on June 27.

The television channel announced that it had extended an invitation to Trump and Harris to take part in a September debate in Pennsylvania.

He declared, "I look forward to meeting and debating Kamala Harris on September 4th," calling the date "convenient and appropriate" because it falls on September 4, the day before early voting for the presidential election begins on September 6.

In a break from political custom, the 78-year-old Republican contender had previously declared he would not debate Harris, who is over two decades his junior.

The former prosecutor and ex-California attorney general last month dared Trump to debate her face-to-face. "Well Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage, because as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face," Harris said at a campaign rally in Atlanta.

Following a dismal debate performance against Trump on CNN in June, President Biden announced his resignation. There was supposed to be a second Trump-Biden televised debate on ABC on September 10.

Although it was anticipated that this would continue, with Harris taking over for Joe Biden, Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung stated last week that it was "inappropriate" to set the date before Harris was publicly announced as the Democratic nominee.