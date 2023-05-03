KEY POINTS Sources said Queen Camilla was furious with Prince Harry over his statements about her in "Spare"

Camilla is reportedly not someone who will call the Sussexes and shout at them over the phone

Camilla reportedly plays a much longer game and has moved on quickly from what Prince Harry said

Queen Camilla was not happy with what Prince Harry wrote about her in his book "Spare."

Nick Bullen, the co-founder of True Royalty TV, spoke with Fox News Digital about Queen Camilla's alleged reaction to Prince Harry's memoir just days before their inevitable reunion at King Charles' coronation. According to Bullen, she was "furious."

"I know from various people who are close to her [that] she was pretty furious with what was being said about her," Bullen told the outlet. "But she is not someone that is going to be phoning Harry or [his wife] Meghan [Markle] and shouting down on the phone at them."

Bullen said Camilla is not the type who dwells on the issue. Although she wasn't happy with what the Duke of Sussex wrote about her in his book, she reportedly just moved past it.

"She just moves on," Bullen continued. "I don't think she's necessarily going to forgive, and I don't think she's necessarily going to forget. But it is not something that she dwells on, I'm told. She plays a much longer game, and she plays with a much straighter bat. She was, I'm told, annoyed by what was said but moved on pretty quickly from what was said."

Prince Harry shared explosive revelations in his book released in January, including details of private conversations with his father King Charles and brother Prince William. He also singled out Camilla, calling his stepmother a "villain" for being the "third person in their [King Charles and Princess Diana] marriage."

Prince Harry said Camilla needed to rehabilitate her image and was "dangerous." He also claimed that she had connections with the British press and "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar."

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that," Prince Harry wrote.

Prince Harry's biographer, Angela Levin, the author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," argued with the Duke of Sussex. According to her, Camilla is "not a villain."

The British journalist who also penned the book "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor" said King Charles' second wife doesn't like the limelight to care so much about her image.

"She doesn't seek attention. She doesn't want to be in the center of the light going on. She's very happy to be a background person, and she's not a plotter," Levin told Us Weekly. "Camilla is somebody who feels that, you know, give it time, and it'll all come round."

Queen Camilla will be crowned alongside King Charles at Westminster Abbey Saturday. Prince Harry will attend the event but will reportedly fly back to the United States after the ceremony.