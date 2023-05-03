KEY POINTS Prince Harry's attendance at the coronation is significant as he is fifth in line to the throne and a counselor of state

Omid Scobie said Prince Harry's trip to London will be done "in a flash"

The royal correspondent said Harry and Prince William haven't talked since Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Prince Harry has no plans to reconcile with his family when he returns to the U.K. for his father King Charles' coronation this week, according to a royal correspondent.

Omid Scobie, co-author of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography "Finding Freedom," claimed that the Duke of Sussex's trip to London for Saturday's crowning ceremony will be done "in a flash," so royal fans should not expect any private meetings between Harry and any member of the royal family.

"People around him are working as hard as they can to find the quickest way into the country and the quickest way out," Scobie told Entertainment Tonight of Prince Harry, who won't be joined by his wife and children on the trip. "He's really only coming here for the ceremony, so any hopes for reconciliatory moments or private heart-to-heart between father and son or any of his family members, I think they'll be waiting for another time."

The royal correspondent explained that Prince Harry's presence at the event is significant even if he has no role in the ceremony.

"He's the son of King Charles III, a man who he still respects and has a great adoration for despite the fractures in their relationship," Scobie said. "But he's also fifth in line to the throne and a Counselor of State. So, it's important for him to be here in a constitutional position, regardless of how he feels about his family."

But Scobie said he learned from unnamed royal insiders that Prince Harry "is looking forward to being a part of this moment despite things of the past that have happened."

The royal expert also claimed that Prince Harry has had several conversations with his father since he dropped his bombshell memoir, "Spare," in January.

Among the things they talked about were reportedly the coronation and matters related to Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Markle's former U.K. residence. The King had reportedly asked the couple to abandon the cottage as he was planning to lend it to his younger brother Prince Andrew.

But the author of the upcoming book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" told ET that Prince Harry's relationship with his older brother Prince William hasn't seen any improvement. The royal siblings are reportedly still not on speaking terms.

"It's been stone-cold silence between the two brothers and that's continued since the queen's funeral through the release of the Netflix series, the book, and, of course, now this trip to London," Scobie said of where the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex currently stand, "and I don't think things will change."

International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, previously told Us Weekly that there has been no progress in Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship since the former's bombshell book, which detailed, among other things, a physical altercation between the brothers.

"My understanding is there have been no discussions between Harry and William. That is absolutely radio silence," he claimed. "It's a very big void."

Prince Harry will reunite with his family Saturday at King Charles' coronation in Westminster Abbey. However, he will reportedly be seated several rows behind the senior royals.