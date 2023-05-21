KEY POINTS Alyssa Farah Griffin served the Trump White House as director for strategic communications

Donald Trump called her a "sleazebag," "loser" and "backbencher"

Griffin is currently a CNN contributor and conservative co-host of "The View"

Former President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at his former staffer and current co-host of "The View" Alyssa Farah Griffin, calling her various names after she criticized his performance during a town hall hosted by CNN.

"Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left," Trump wrote in a post on his social media site Truth Social.

"A loser then, and a loser now!" he added in the post, which included an old video of Griffin gushing over Trump as a White House staffer.

Griffin served in multiple roles in the government during the Trump administration. She initially served as former Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary and then went over to the Pentagon to be the press secretary for the Department of Defense. In April 2020, she joined the Trump White House as director for strategic communications.

After her stint at the White House, Griffin landed the conservative seat at "The View" and became a contributor at CNN.

The former president's attacks came as Griffin defended CNN's town hall with Trump. She said it exposed Trump as "radioactive for independents and moderates" and almost certainly cost him votes.

"America got to see who he is last night: a ranting, raving lunatic, who sided with Vladimir Putin," Griffin said.

In a follow-up post, Trump doubled down on his attack against Griffin, praising CNN's "lovely" town hall and claiming that the network and "The View" are now being pressured to fire her for her comments against him.

"Word is that they are revolting at the 'View' and want Farrah out! Much more to come," Trump said.

"She tried to delete her words, but we got them all. I don't see how she lasts because this 'stuff' shows what a phony she is," the real estate mogul added.

Trump also claimed that the town hall had been a gift for CNN, despite the intense backlash from some of its staffers and left-wing pundits, and said that the event drew 3 million viewers to the network.

"They won't be able to take the Radical Left Heat, just as CNN wants to fire the 'boss' because of the absolutely lovely Town Hall they just put on," he said. "One of their biggest ratings nights in years, and they are begging for mercy. CNN, let's do another one?"

When Trump lost the election in 2020, Griffin was the first high-level official to resign. She claimed in an interview with Politico that she was uncomfortable with how the administration had been spreading election lies.