President-elect Donald Trump has chosen businessman John Phelan as his pick for Secretary of the Navy despite Phelan's lack of experience, making him the least qualified candidate to be nominated for the role in years.

"John will be a tremendous force for our naval servicemembers, and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision," Trump said in a statement obtained by the Military Times, adding that he trusted Phelan to "put the business of the U.S. Navy above all else."

Phelan, who has never served in the military, would be the first permanent Navy secretary to have not done so since 2009. The last one was Donald Winter, who served as Navy secretary for three years. However, unlike Phelan, Winter had already worked within the Pentagon and on Navy contracts at major defense firms.

Only six men of the total 26 to have assumed the role of Navy secretary over the past 70 years were not veterans, reported the Military Times.

Phelan, who was a major donor for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, is the founder of private investment firm Rugger Management LLC. He also is a board member at Spirit of America, a military-themed nonprofit supporting troops.

"John's intelligence and leadership are unmatched ... His incredible knowledge and experience will elevate the lives of the brave Americans who serve our nation. John will deliver real results for our Navy and our country," Trump said in a statement.

Last week, Trump announced his pick for Secretary of Defense as former Fox News personality Pete Hegseth. The former host also has no experience in military leadership, though he did serve in the Army National Guard.

Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees are expected to be held by the Senate in January of 2025, following the formation of the new Congress. Republicans will hold majority for the next Senate session which will benefit Trump's nominees, easing their confirmation process.

Originally published by Latin Times.