A video clip of President Donald Trump attempting to say his "Make America Great Again" slogan in Spanish has gone viral, drawing both attention and amusement across social media.

The moment took place during an interview with Fox Noticias, the Spanish-language arm of Fox News, which marked Trump's first appearance on the Fox channel focused on Latino audiences.

Host Rachel Campos-Duffy guided the former president through the phrase, offering the translation: "Vamos a hacer América grande otra vez."

Trump responded by skipping the initial words and simply saying "América grande otra vez," with emphatic hand gestures and a pause before the final word. The clip quickly gained traction online, being shared by the White House's rapid response team and the "Trump War Room" account on X, as well as by politicians such as Nelson Albino, committeeman for the National Republic Hispanic Assembly:

“Hacer América Grande Otra Vez”…El presidente #Trump aprendió a decir #MAGA en español 😂💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/cItLVMmfHz — Nelson R. Albino (@NelsonRAlbino) April 15, 2025

Beyond the viral moment, Trump also used the interview to float a potential pathway to legal status for undocumented immigrants who self-deport, suggesting that "great people" could be provided with financial support and return flights and, if backed by employers, might be allowed to reenter legally.

"We're going to give them a stipend, we're going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we're going to work with them if they're good," Trump said. "We want our great people to stay."

Notably, the interview aired shortly after Trump's meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, which brought renewed scrutiny to the deportation of over 200 migrants to the country's high-security CECOT prison. Trump called Bukele a "great guy" who has made El Salvador "safe and secure" due to his mass arrests and imprisonment of suspected gang members while noting that "we're using his system and getting rid of criminals from out of the United States allowed to come in by" former President Joe Biden.

EXCLUSIVO 🚨 Presidente Trump con Fox Noticias a las 4 PM pic.twitter.com/EDin8iIy6G — Fox Noticias (@FoxNoticiasEnX) April 15, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times